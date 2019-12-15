This winter represents a different chapter for Kettle Run’s wrestling program after the Cougars composed their best season in history during 2018-19.
They set program records by placing fourth as a team at the Class 4 state meet with Alex Smith winning the first individual championship in history. Kettle Run had four state medalists in all, but three are now gone.
Gabe Chumley, the 170-pound runner-up, and Zane O’Connor, third at 120, graduated. The largest hit, however, came when Alex Smith, the 138-pound gold medalist, opted not to return to the sport for his senior season.
“He’s been struggling with the decision for a while,” Foy said. “No matter what he decides, you have to support him. That’s what a coach does. Of course we miss him.”
So now Kettle Run will need to refine its identity with Matt McLaughlin as the lone returning state medalist after wrestling to third in the 106-pound division as a sophomore.
But Foy has more ammunition than McLaughlin, who will compete at 120. The Cougars have veteran juniors in Logan Hall (132 pounds), Alec Farwell (138) and A.J. Breeding (145), all in their third year with Kettle Run, like McLaughlin.
“Those are my guys. They have been with me since they were freshmen,” Foy said with a smile. “They all made strides last year, so we expect big things from all of them this season.”
Kettle Run also has some talented younger wrestlers, but they will need time to adjust to the varsity level, Foy said. He pointed out most of the lineup has a head start due to the program’s youth feeder system and junior varsity.
“I like the fact almost everybody has some sort experience,” the eighth-year coach said. “They don’t have to learn the sport from scratch, so we can concentrate on getting better.”
Foy does not anticipate a change in his coaching philosophy with more than 30 wrestlers in the room.
“With me, it’s always the little things,” he said, often using the word “positioning.” “At the high school level, you don’t want to get crazy with fancy moves, so it’s always the fundamentals.
“The first month is always tough,” he said.
Actual mat time against opponents enhances individuals’ expertise, so Foy was excited to start the regular season.
“I think we will have a year where we start off by taken some lumps,” Foy said. “But by the end of the season, we will be prepared to compete against the high level of competition we see.
“We just want to get a little bit better each week,” the coach said.
The Cougars began their schedule Saturday in the annual The Wrench Tournament at Brentsville. McLaughlin and Hall each finished third while Kettle Run scored 55 points to place 11th as a team.
