One of sports’ most lasting credos is "It's not how you start; it's how you finish."
Kettle Run High’s wrestling unit is a prime example of a squad taking a long-term approach, according to new head coach Jacob Foy.
"I am excited for the postseason because I know how hard our team is working," said Foy, a former assistant taking over for his father Mike, the Cougars' mentor for the past 10 years.
"Since day one, I have had high expectations of our team. They know how to wrestle."
The current seniors were freshmen when he began with the Cougar program. That association has facilitated a growing bond.
"It is my job to continue that growth. I believe in each and every one of them, but I expect them to show up to practice every day wanting to get better. That falls on me as a coach as well," Foy said. "When the team sees their coach trying to get better, it drives them to get better as well."
Kettle Run had several wrestlers shine for the Cougars' Class 4 state runner-up football team, so they missed more than a month of wrestling practice and competition. Those absences and multiple injuries meant forfeiting four or five of the 14 weight divisions in some outings.
Having everyone back on track has been a boon following a slow start.
"We have taken lumps, and we have underperformed at some events," Foy acknowledged. "But we are getting better every day. We recently won the Central Holiday Dual tournament."
Leading the list of returnees is senior Abram Chumley, who was second at the Northwestern District, Region 4C and Class 4 state meets to Fauquier state champion Kingsley Menifee in all three events at 182. Chumley is coming of a superlative football campaign as Kettle Run's record-setting quarterback and has excelled despite his late start.
Chumley will settle at 190 pounds but may see action at 215 as well. "Abram has been practicing like he’s never been off the mat. He gives me 100 percent and that is all I can ask for as a coach, “ said a pleased Foy.
Other top veterans are junior Nathaniel Hardesty (113 pounds), Brandon Brumagim (132), Kyle Brumagim 138) and Ryan Cruger (144). Hardesty and Cruger both were state qualifiers last year. Kyle Brumagin was fifth in the state in 2021, but his junior campaign ended prematurely due to an early injury.
Freshman Rhett Strickland is slated for the 106-pound slot, with sophomore Myles McCarthy and senior Joe Alderman at 120 and 126, respectively. Senior Fortune Fangamou handles the 150-pound chores, while freshman Talan Morse has drawn attention at 157.
165-pound junior David Moore, 175-pound junior Tyler Wahlstrom, 215-pound senior Brad Tapp and 285-pound freshman Noah Richards complete the lineup.
Hardesty is 18-1 this year with. Cruger (15-4), Kyle Brumagin (14-5), Moore (10-3), Fangamou (9-3) and Brandon Brumagi (11-7) all piling up victories.
Foy said he is impressed with his veteran crew that includes seven seniors, for their energy and contagious attitude. "The veterans are loud, motivated and inspire the younger guys on the team," the first-year head coach observed.
"I can tell each one of my seniors are self-motivated to get better," said Foy, adding his newer grapplers are following suit. "I cannot be prouder of this team."
The coach said all seven Northwestern District schools have multiple accomplished wrestlers. He predicts Sherando might be the early top dog, with Liberty factoring in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.