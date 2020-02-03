The Kettle Run Cougars won their third consecutive boys swimming championship in the Class 4 Northwestern District by handily beating runner-up James Wood 315-233 Friday at the WARF.
That gave them five district titles in their history, while Kettle Run’s girls narrowly missed claiming their seventh conference-level championship by finishing second Friday to Sherando, 313-243.
Fauquier's girls added a fourth-place finish (147 points) with Liberty seventh (76) while Fauquier's boys took third (188) and Liberty placed seventh (49). Those teams also combined with Kettle Run to advance to the Region 4C meet in 67 events thanks to top-eight finishes in individual races and top-four finishes in relay races. Plus, any district swimmer who logged a region-standard time during the regular season or on Friday qualified for the 4C meet.
Nick Maranto led Kettle Run’s boys by contributing to four first-place finishes and logging three of the Cougars’ 10 state-qualifying times (see box). He won the 200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and 400 free relay with Nathan Kim, Ben Adams and Mark Fallin, as well as the 200 medley relay with Fallin, Kim and Adams.
Kim also won the 100 free while Adams finished second in the 200 individual medley and 500 free. Adding third-place finishes were Fallin (100 backstroke), Bradley Platt (200 IM), Henry Thomas (100 breaststroke) and the 200 free relay team (Lukas Baines, Platt, Thomas, Parker Saville).
Finishing fourth were Saville (100 breast), Rory Monahan (200 IM) and Wiley Saville (50 free), while Kettle Run’s fifth-place finishers were Fallin (50 free), Thomas (100 fly) and Richard Cruger (500 free). Taking sixth were Monahan (500 free) and Sam Hopkins (200 IM, 100 breast) while placing seventh were Lukas Baines (100 back, 50 free) and Cruger (200 free).
For Kettle Run’s girls, Erin Kerrigan won the 200 free and swam four state-qualifying times (see box). She was the 100 fly runner-up and helped the 400 free relay team place second with Megan Fallin, Emma Craddock and Peyton Talomie. Craddock also took second in the 100 back with Fallin second in the 50 free, while Gemma Flook finished third in the 50 free with Talomie third in the 200 IM and in the 200 medley relay, joining Craddock, Kerrigan and Fallin.
Posting fourth-place finishes were Talomie (100 breast), Craddock (200 IM), Abby McFall (100 free) and the 200 free relay team (Natalie Fahey, Erin Pechin, Katie Soldon and Flook), while Flook took fifth in the 100 back.
Rounding out Kettle Run’s group of region-qualifying swimmers were Soldon (sixth, 50 free), Fahey (sixth, 100 free), McFall (seventh, 100 breast), Pechin (seventh, 200 IM) and Fallin (eighth, 100 fly).
For Fauquier, Jake Goldman had a hand of swimming four of the Falcons’ six state-qualifying times (see box). He won the 50 free, 100 back and 200 free relay with Tyler McAndrew, Bobby Slater and Brady Working.
McAndrew added a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 free and 200 medley relay with Goldman, Blater and Working, while Slater placed second in the 100 breast. McAndrew and Worst also placed third in the 100 free and 100 fly, respectively, while Worst took fourth in the 500 free with Working finishing eighth in the 200 free and 100 free.
For the Falcons’ girls, Isabel Robey won the 100 fly and placed third in the 100 breast and 200 free relay with Leah Bengston, Olivia Keenley and Ella Irvin, as well as joining Rachel Rohrbaugh, Bengston and Keenley to take third in the 200 medley relay. Keenley and Bengston also each placed fourth in the 200 free and 50 free, respectively, while Keenley took sixth in the 100 back. Adding eighth-place finishes were Bengston (100 breast), Brooklyn Richards (100 back) and Quinn Hardy (100 free).
For Liberty’s William Frederick took fifth in the 100 back, Meghan Tucker placed sixth in the 100 breast and Jennifer Cannon finished seventh in the 100 back. Erin Frederick added a seventh-place finish in the 100 free and took eighth in the 50 free.
