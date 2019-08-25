The 2019 Kettle Run volleyball program has adopted a mantra of “Why not us?”
New head coach Mike Howard wants his players to strengthen belief in their own abilities, even after watching opponents’ impressive capabilities.
“Why can’t we do that?” Howard asks of his players. “What did they do to get there?”
Last season, the Cougars finished with a 9-10 record and Howard as an assistant coach. He was the junior varsity coach after a stint as freshman coach in 2017, so he knows the returning talent now in his third season.
When he took control in April, replacing Janelle Sutliff, one of his priorities was to get his team to handle difficult spans of their matches. They sometimes couldn’t stave off rivals’ runs, which spoiled several potential victories.
“If somebody came in and punched them in the mouth, they powered down,” he said. “They had a hard time getting back up. We’re not going to be that team” this season.
His Cougars spend ample time on an around the school’s track during a challenging summer conditioning program. The girls did springs, middle distance runs, agility workouts and more. They nicknamed the football stadium steps “The Summit” during multiple trips to the top of the bleachers.
“The reason was to get them mentally tough,” said Howard, who uses a 6-2 alignment this season.
He will rely on seven varsity returnees in Olivia Conte, Jordan Dixon, Lily McIntyre, Kate Pohlmann, Erin Salzman, Rachel Schwind and Mae Sutliff. Faith Schaefer, Nia Rogers, Taylor Reinaldo, Zoe Lily and Kayla Gilliam complete the squad.
“They are clicking,” he said while preparing for the Cougars’ opening game Monday at Woodgrove. “I’m not saying they are the best team around, but I know we are ahead of where we were last year because their mentally is different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.