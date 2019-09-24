The Kettle Run Cougars won their third consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District golf tournament championship Monday behind the round of 72 by Reece Massei.
They beat runner-up Fauquier 320-334 at Fauquier Springs Country Club, but the Falcons still earned a Class 4 Region C berth along with Kettle Run, which previously qualified by winning the regular season district title for the second consecutive season. Plus, individually, Nathan Lilly earned a rare region berth Monday for Liberty by shooting a 77, while the Eagles shot 374 as a team to place sixth.
Fauquier’s Bryce Leazer was the individual medalist for the third consecutive season as he shot a 69 while Nate Winebarger shot an 84, Drew Howser shot an 86 and Cory Burke shot a 94.
For Kettle Run, Colin Doyle shot an 82 with rounds of 83 by Trevor Berg and Ben Gray. Liberty’s Jacob McCoy shot a 91 while Julia Gleason shot a 96 and Emily Markley shot a 110.
Highland girls tennis 8, Foxcroft 1
The Highland Hawks remain undefeated after beating Foxcroft’s girls tennis team 8-1 Monday at home in Warrenton.
Alexa Graham and Susannah Gerhardt combined to win the No. 3 doubles match 8-0 and boost Highland’s record to 4-0 overall and in the Delaney Athletic Conference. Graham also won 8-2 at No. 2 singles, while Paris Wegdam and Skylar Place won the No. 2 doubles match 8-4.
Adding 8-5 victories were Kiki Wegdam at No. 1 singles, Paris Wegdam at No. 2 and the No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Medica and Kiki Wegdam. Medica also won 8-6 in the No. 3 singles match.
Gerhardt lost the No. 6 singles match 8-6 and Place lost 9-7 (6-1) at No. 5.
