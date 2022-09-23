Kettle Run’s talented golf team added to its trophy case with another Northwestern District tournament title Monday at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
Did they go out to dinner or do something to celebrate as a team? No, said coach Chris Ferrell.
“We don’t celebrate yet. The job’s not done. We’re back to practice today. States has been the goal from day one,” said Ferrell, whose team next competes in the Class 4 Region C meet Sept. 27 looking to make the Class 4 state meet Oct. 10.
Led by individual champion Jack Wargo, the Cougars shot 314 to win their latest district tourney title by seven strokes over runner-up Handley (321), followed by James Wood (327), Fauquier (351), Liberty (368), Millbrook (400) and Sherando (468).
Wargo shot 5-over-par 76 to earn medalist honors by one stroke over Handley’s Jackson Bouder. Kettle Run’s other scores came from Case Roeber (78), Brian Slaughter (79) and Jackson Ramage (81), with Hayes Talomie (84) and Nick Atkins (93) also competing.
Since the school’s opening in 2008, Kettle Run has won 12 of 14 district regular season and tournament titles, including six in a row since Fauquier won in 2016.
The Cougars had clinched a region berth by winning the regular season title, so Monday’s match held less stress. Handley earned the second team spot for next Tuesday’s Region C meet at River Creek Country Club in Leesburg.
“The pressure at regionals will be twice as much,” said Ferrell. “I’m feeling pretty good. The players are peaking at the right time.”
Kettle Run has never made states as a team, falling short of one of the two qualifying spots by one stroke last year.
Wargo, who won medalist honors Monday, teams with Slaughter to give the Cougars punch at the top of the lineup with Talomie. “Jack is coming around at the right time. He’s a sophomore who’s gotten hot. I feel pretty good about him,” said Ferrell.
Ferrell said Wargo had a birdie on the 16th hole and solid par on 18 to clinch his district crown.
Based on scoring averages, Ferrell said Slaughter is No. 1, Talomie No. 2, Wargo No. 3, Ramage No. 4, Roeber No. 5 and Atkins No. 6.
Ferrell said he isn’t sure what to expect from the Dulles District teams at next week’s region meet but thinks if the Cougars can get three or four rounds in the 70s, they have a good chance.
“You never know what’s going to happen when the heat is on,” he said, noting Kettle Run came close to making states last year when some key scorers from Dulles District schools faltered.
“It’s hard to make it into states as a team. We had Ben Gray (2021 graduate) last year. He was our third (in school history) make it as an individual. But we never had the whole team go.”
Maybe this is the year. The team will play a practice round at River Creek on Saturday in preparation for regionals.
Liberty’s Evan Earhart also qualified for regionals as an individual.
