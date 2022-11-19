football_Kettle Run vs Millbrook-17_KR Colton Quaker touchdown_20221118.jpg

Kettle Run running back Colton Quaker completes a long touchdown run with a dive over the goal line during the Cougars' Nov. 18 playoff win against Millbrook.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
football_Kettle Run vs Millbrook-1_KR Jordan Tapscott_20221118.jpg

Kettle Run wide receiver Jordan Tapscott stares down a defender during the Cougars' Nov. 18 playoff win against Millbrook.
football_Kettle Run vs Millbrook-8_KR Connor Adair_20221118.jpg

Kettle Run's Connor Adair fights for extra yardage against Millbrook linebacker Brayden Giza during the Cougars' Nov. 18 playoff win.
football_Kettle Run vs Millbrook-22_KR Coach Charlie Porterfield postgame_20221118.jpg

Kettle Run Head Coach Charlie Porterfield celebrates with his team after the Cougars' Nov. 18 playoff win against Millbrook.
football_Kettle Run vs Millbrook-18_KR Colton Quaker interception_20221118.jpg

Kettle Run's Colton Quaker (22) intercepts a deflected pass intended for Millbrook's Kane Brill (2), defended by Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers, during the Cougars' Nov. 18 playoff win.
football_Kettle Run vs Millbrook-27_KR Jackson Spiece, AT Reylin Morgan postgame_20221118.jpg

Kettle Run tackle Jackson Spiece hugs athletic trainer Reylin Morgan after the Cougars' Nov. 18 playoff win against Millbrook.

