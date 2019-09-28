With two straight playoff berths, Charlie Porterfield’s Kettle Run coaching career has been characterized by great success, but he’s also had some down times.
His first year in 2016 was a transitional one at 3-7, now his fourth is trending the same way at 0-4.
Generally an optimist, Porterfield looked frustrated but not completely devastated after Friday’s 39-21 loss to James Wood.
“We’re young, honestly. We’re playing a lot of guys that have not played a ton of football. And it shows,” said Porterfield. “We’re making mistakes that young teams make, especially in the skill spots.”
There were dropped passes, a high snap for a safety and misplayed kick returns, yet the Cougars hung in there and made a game of it for a while against a much-improved Colonels team in Winchester.
The Cougars fell behind early, rallied to trail 15-7 at halftime thanks to an exciting 98-yard kickoff return touchdown by A.J. Williams, then watched the Colonels (3-1) sprint away early in the third quarter.
“A lot of credit goes to James Wood. I thought they have a great squad this year. (Coach Ryan Morgan) has done a great job getting these guys turned around. They’re super athletic and they can score points,” Porterfield said.
James Wood is led by high energy quarterback Carson Hoberg, who is always running, burning calories like an ultra-marathoner. Hoberg completed 14-of-27 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, both to sophomore speedster Jaden Ashby, who caught six passes for 148 yards.
The Colonels also mixed in a running game, led by Samuel Adkins, who ran for 134 yards and a TD, and Will Crowder, who ran for 53 yards and a TD.
Wood coach Ryan Morgan has his team primed for a breakout. The Colonels haven’t been above .500 since 2010, and were 4-6 in 2018 and 2-8 in both 2016 and 2017. This was their first win over Kettle Run in three meetings.
“We told our kids we had to play big boy football this week because Kettle Run, they do not mess around up front. They got some huge dudes who are going places, probably,” said Morgan.
Hungry for its first win, Kettle Run was lurking to start the second half, but Morgan’s Colonels just kicked it up a gear.
“We got the ball to some of our playmakers, who were able to do some things in space. It helps when you have those guys,” said Morgan.
James Wood also unveiled a fresh weapon in kicker Christopher Garcia Ortega, who drilled three impressive field goals of 25, 38 and 25 yards.
James Wood put the game away with three third quarter touchdown drives. The one right out of halftime was a back breaker, as Crowder scored on a seven-yard run to make it 22-7.
After each team failed on succeeding possessions, James Wood struck with two explosive plays, First, Adkins hit a hole and went 65 yards for a TD.
Less than two minutes later, Hoberg hit Ashby on a swing pass in the right flat. Ashby made a move and the chase was on as he went 65 yards to the house to make it 36-7 with 25 seconds left in the quarter.
Kettle Run got two impressive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was too late.
The game was a far cry from Kettle Run’s lopsided wins over James Wood in 2017 and 2018, when Kettle Run won 47-26 and 41-14, respectively.
On Friday, the Cougars lost the lead at 2-0 when a snap sailed out of the end zone for a safety.
Later after Williams’ uplifting 98-yard kickoff return cut their deficit to 12-7, the Cougars mustered a stop, only to lose momentum by failing to field a punt that rolled all the way to the Kettle Run 1-yard line.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot making mistakes,” said Porterfield.
He hoped Williams' electrifying kick return could ignite a struggling offense, but nothing came of it.
“It was a spark. We have to build a fire off that spark and we weren’t able to generate much,” he said, adding, “We were in it at halftime. Whatever adjustments they made stopped us and we could not get anything rolling.”
The Cougars were confident regional contenders in 2017 and 2018 when they went a combined 18-5. Now they are trying to “coach up” new players and find a new quarterback.
Junior Elijah Chumley started, then gave way to Peyton Mehaffey, a freshman.
Porterfield indicated that Mehaffey could be the Cougars’ quarterback of the future, and the present.
“He has a lot of the intangibles you want in a kid. Calm under pressure, he’ll stay in the pocket, he’s effective with his feet, he gets out of the pocket and looks to throw the ball downfield. We feel pretty good about him,” Porterfield said.
Mehaffey finished the last series of the first half then played the entire second half, going 3-for-7 for 47 yards and a 36-yard TD pass to sophomore Jacob Robinson.
Junior Brandon Strickland was a workhorse at running back, gaining 121 yards on 19 carries, with a 12-yard TD to close out the scoring with 1:03 left.
In 2016, the Cougars opened 0-5 and Porterfield dug out of it splendidly. The Cougars won three of their last five to go 3-7, then turned into a playoff force in 2017 and 2018.
He knows he has the talent to do it again.
"We’re super young right now. We’re trying to get these kids caught back up," said Porterfield. "We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores and juniors and seniors that never played football before this year. We're trying to get it turned around and go in the right direction."
Next up is Liberty (4-0) on Oct. 4. The game is at Kettle Run at 7 p.m.
Last year, Kettle Run rolled over the Eagles 33-14.
