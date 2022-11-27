DSC_5515_IG.jpg

The Kettle Run Cougars celebrate with the VHSL Region 4C trophy after beating Loudoun County 35-34 Nov. 26 for the title.

 Photo by Derrick Jerry/Eyes Wide Open Photography
DSC_5505_IG.jpg

The Kettle Run Cougars celebrate after beating Loudoun County 35-34 Nov. 26 in the VHSL Region 4C championship game.
DSC_5196_IG.jpg

Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott fends off Loudoun County defender Cameron Rosberg during the Cougars' 35-34 win over the Captains for the Region 4C title.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.