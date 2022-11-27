Trey Western saw the football floating to him, outlined against the bright blue sky at Sonny Pearson Stadium in Leesburg and knew a glorious moment was in store for him and his team.
Running free behind the Loudoun County defense, the Kettle Run senior was on the receiving end of one of the biggest touchdowns in Cougars’ football history and he didn’t miss it, hauling in a 31-yard option pass from Jordan Tapscott that provided the winning points in Kettle Run’s thrilling 35-34 road win over Loudoun County in Saturday’s Class 4 Region C championship game.
“It was a perfect throw. He (Tapscott) could definitely play quarterback if he had to. 100%. It was right in the breadbasket,” said Western.
The play, which looks like a reverse and is designed to take advantage of a defense’s urge to tackle the dangerous Tapscott, had been in Cougars’ arsenal for about three weeks and had not been run in a game.
“I was a little nervous when they called it, but I came out, I got the ball, and I saw that he was wide open. And I threw it as far as I could,” said Tapscott, who had taken a pitch from quarterback Abram Chumley.
Although Andrew Curry’s vital extra point kick made it 35-28 with 3:03 left, the win wasn’t secured without some more drama as the Captains answered with a TD with 1:05 left, then went for a two-point conversion.
Kettle Run defenders Connor Adair, Peyton Mehaffey, Jack Pechin and Sam Rodgers tackled Captains’ elusive quarterback Zach Hensch short of the line.
“That's instant classic, man,” said coach Charlie Porterfield, whose region champion Cougars (13-0) will make the third state semifinal appearance in school history next week when they travel to face E.C. Glass (Lynchburg) (12-1). The state final is Dec. 10 at Liberty University.
“Once they scored, I was like, ‘Dang, it's really coming down to a two-point conversion.’ They win by one, or we win by one,” said Mehaffey.
Mehaffey came off the field and theorized what play to prepare for. “They're going to run their QB and just lead everybody up the middle. And that's exactly what they did and we just played it right,” he said. “I was in the backfield, I stopped, I grabbed his ankle, and then we had Adair come in.”
Colton Quaker also had a hand in the play. “I saw the ball going away from me, so I pursued. And then I came and set the edge which forced the quarterback to bubble it, which allowed our players to come and then just tackle it,” he said.
Porterfield said the Captains’ decision to go for the win was an eyeopener. “When they called the timeout, it luckily gave us a little bit of time,” he said.
Loudoun County coach Matt Reidenbaugh said his team captains talked about going for two even before the drive. “The theme of this team was ‘no regrets.’ We hadn’t been stopping Kettle Run the entire second half so we figured we’d rather take the lead and then try to stop them for one minute,” Reidenbaugh said.
“It was called ‘QB power.’ We kick it out and then he runs underneath. We’ve run it all year. We love to do that down there,” said Reidenbaugh.
Hensch tried to find a seam on the right side. “I thought I could make a play,” said Hensch, a cat-quick runner who scored two TDs on similar short runs and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Joseph Fitzpatrick in the closing minutes.
Legendary. Epic. A true classic. The win will surely go down as one of the greatest performances in Kettle Run sports history, right up there with the Cougars’ two boys soccer state championships in 2017 and 2015.
In the end, Kettle Run won its third region title in school history thanks to three touchdown runs by Chumley, some power running by Quaker, and the all-world speed and playmaking of Tapscott, who coaches made sure touched the ball extensively on the Cougars’ final two TD drives.
“Coming from my freshman year when we went 1-9 to now, it's just emotional,” said Tapscott. “I’ve always dreamed of winning a regional championship, and time goes by fast, I'm here now.”
On a sunny 63-degree afternoon the undefeated champions of the Northwestern and Dulles Districts went toe-to-toe. There were very few penalties, no turnovers, just a ferocious test of two talented teams locked in a virtual stalemate.
Kettle Run scored first, taking a 7-0 lead on a 62-yard drive that culminated in a 26-yard catch-and-run TD from Chumley to Tapscott with 4:19 left in the first quarter. Tapscott caught a swing pass and beat defenders to the end zone using his acceleration, speed and savvy.
“I made one miss, and I saw one coming and I stiff-armed him,” Tapscott said. “And once I saw that, all that green grass I just took off running and dove for the end zone pylon.”
Loudoun County (12-1) scored the next two TDs, both in the second quarter, as Hensch hit Fitzpatrick for a 15-yard TD on a screen pass and Hensch scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-7 lead after Luke Morrison’s extra point kick.
Kettle Run tied it at 14-14 by driving 68 yards as Chumley fought off tacklers to score on a 6-yard run with 55 seconds left in the half.
Taking the opening second half kickoff, Loudoun County took a 21-14 lead by scoring on an 80-yard drive as Jason Murray scored on a 4-yard TD run up the middle. The key play in the drive was Joseph Fitzpatrick’s 57-yard reception up the left sideline.
Kettle Run went 70 yards on its first possession of the third quarter as Chumley scored on an 8-yard run on third down. He pump-faked, then tucked and ran through a hole up the middle, making it 21-21 with 3:35 left in the quarter after Curry’s kick.
“I just saw that the slant was going to be covered. So, it's a quick play, you got to make a quick decision. I took it and ran it,” Chumley said.
In a game of potent offenses, Kettle Run made the one stop it needed on Loudoun County’s next possession and forced a punt. Taking over at their own 11 after a penalty, the Cougars went 89 yards to take a 28-21 lead.
The drive used four huge receptions by Tapscott accounting for 58 yards. Quaker ran five times for 20 yards, and Chumley finished it off with a 9-yard power surge up the middle as the Cougars regained the lead at 28-21 with 8:42 left.
The Captains answered with an 80-yard drive to tie it at 28-28 as Hensch ran through a hole in the left side for a 4-yard TD with 5:44 left in the fourth.
Kettle Run’s game-winning drive began at its own 31. Quaker’s 18-yard run up the middle brought the Cougars to Captains’ 31, where the Cougars again called on Tapscott, this time to throw it.
“From the time Jordan's been a freshman here, he's been like, I can play quarterback,” said Porterfield. “So we were like, all right, at some point we'll let you throw a touchdown. Well, just so happened to be in the regional championship game.
“As soon as we handed the reverse, and the corner ran off of it, off of Trey, I was like, oh, we got it. And he threw it exactly how we needed to throw it. Little bit of touch, didn't have to rifle it in there.”
The play had worked, fooling the Captains, but the pass still had to be caught as the entire Kettle Run sideline and the 500 or so fans that packed the visiting stands and lined a chain link fence held their breath for Western to haul it in.
“I knew the corner was going to bite on Tap on the reverse,” said Western. “When the ball is in the air, I was just waiting and waiting and waiting and just brought it in basically.”
“I got faith in Trey. He’s a clutch receiver,” said Chumley of the play.
The Cougars became the first team from Fauquier County to win a region title and make the state semifinals since Liberty in 2014. The Eagles lost to Salem 34-17 that year and also made the state semis in 2011, 2001 and 1998.
Kettle Run won Class 3 region titles in 2011 and 2012, losing both years to James Monroe in the state semis. Fauquier High has made four state semifinals, losing in 1989, 1988, 1987, and 1971.
No Fauquier County high school has ever won a VHSL football state title or made the championship game.
“That’s a great team. I think they can go far. I’m excited to watch who they play next,” said Captains receiver Joseph Fitzpatrick.
