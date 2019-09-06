The Kettle Run Cougars amassed 18 wins over the past two seasons thanks to ample experienced players.
But now they’re down to only five returning starters in 2019. That could concern some coaches, but Kettle Run’s Charlie Porterfield hasn’t lowered his expectations.
“We’re inexperienced, but we’re not super young, which I feel like helps,” the fourth-year coach said. “They may have been behind a senior [last season] that was a three-year starter, so they’ve seen that position played at a high level.
“Your job is to be ready when your time pops up,” Porterfield said. “A lot of those guys have prepared like they’re going to be The Guy the last three years. So I feel a lot better. I’m not so worried about it being a shock.”
Kettle Run’s roster features 18 seniors with seven in the starting lineup offensively and seven slotted to start defensively. So Porterfield hopes the Cougars can earn a region berth for the third consecutive season and for the seventh time in the school’s 13-year history.
“We should make the playoffs every single season,” he said. “I don’t think that’s an unobtainable goal.”
Last fall, the Cougars lost in the Class 4 Region C quarterfinals, 16-14, to eventual region runner-up Sherando to finish with a 9-2 record after going 9-3 in 2017. In that span, Kettle Run has avoided consecutive losses.
“At some point every year the going gets tough, and when that happens our guys are going to be able to fall back on each other and get through it,” Porterfield said. “I think our greatest strength is our camaraderie as a team. They all get along and support each other. Our guys have done a really good job of checking egos this season.”
The Cougars may have already faced one of their greatest challenges of the fall, albeit in a scrimmage. They lost a preseason game to Eastern View 28-0 Aug. 22 after the Cyclones advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals in 2018. In fact, Eastern View has an incredible 65-10 record over the past six seasons.
“They’re going to be one of the better teams we’re probably going to play,” Porterfield said. “That kind of exposed some of our weaknesses and we were able to adjust off that.
“We love having that [challenge]. It’s a great barometer of what we need to fix,” he said. “We want to get to the point where we can start to compete with those top tier teams.”
Penalties plagued Kettle Run in the scrimmage, and the Cougars missed some blocks.
“It could have gone better,” Porterfield said.
While the Cougars have only five returning starters, three reside on the offensive line, giving Kettle Run a nice foundation for success. Senior right guard Owen Whisenant is a fourth-year starter with three-year starters in senior left tackle Logan Rapp and senior center Zack Bayliff. Juniors Andrew Adair (left guard) and Noah Williams (right tackle) round out the starting offensive line.
“Those guys have played together for a long time. It makes everything run significantly smoother,” said Porterfield, a former lineman at Elon University. “Our job as offensive linemen is to make everybody else look good.”
Kettle Run’s defensive line doesn’t have as much experience, but it has plenty of depth. Porterfield plans to use a rotation of seven players there in his 4-2-5 blitzing defense.
“Fresh players play better,” Porterfield said.
Junior defensive tackle Andrew Adair is the Cougars’ lone returning starter on defense with third-year starter Levi Carter as a senior wide receiver.
Kettle Run’s special teams unit also has some significant experience thanks to junior Andrew Piercy. He returned this season as the Cougars’ kicker and punter.
“He’s super talented,” Porterfield said. “He can do everything you want a top tier kicker to do. He is a huge weapon for us.”
