With nothing working on offense, Kettle Run needed a big play.
How about a blocked punt for a scoop-and-score TD?
Sam Rogers delivered it in the Cougars’ mighty impressive 27-14 win over Heritage last Friday in Leesburg.
Rogers’ 35-yard touchdown late in the second quarter helped Kettle Run to a 7-0 halftime lead. Three second-half touchdowns later and the Cougars had a statement win over a Dulles District team.
“I told the boys after the game that, outside my first win here as head coach, that was the most exciting win we’ve had here,” said coach Charlie Porterfield.
The Cougars (1-0) played a strong defensive game and got a solid performance from new quarterback Abram Chumley in his first start. With the Kettle Run rushing game limited to 56 yards, Chumley stepped up to complete 10 of 15 passes for 171 yards and two TDs.
He connected with Jordan Tapscott on a 20-yard strike for a 13-0 lead and later Colton Quaker on a screen pass for a 61-yard TD that increased the lead to 27-7. Peyton Mehaffey contributed a 10-yard TD run.
But there’s no doubt Rogers’ opening TD was the play of the game. “That blocked punt sparked the team,” said Porterfield.
Porterfield said Heritage had not used a rugby punt style in preseason, but did in this instance. Rogers attacked from the side as the Heritage punter ran his way. “Sam took it off his foot. The ball took two hops and went right back in his arms and he took it down the sideline,” Porterfield said.
After season-ending playoff losses to Dulles District teams the last two years, plus a season-opening 28-25 loss to Heritage last year, the win was deeply uplifting for the two-time defending Northwestern District champs.
“We’ve never beaten this team. This was our last shot to do that with us moving to Class 3 next year. This win was super beneficial for us as a team moving forward. It was a big confidence boost for the boys that we don’t hit on all cylinders and win," Porterfield said.
Using its size, Heritage stuffed the Kettle Run running game. Offensively, the Pride also tried to overpower Kettle Run with bulk up front, but the Cougars were up to the task.
“They lined up to smash us in the mouth,” said Porterfield. “Our defense was on the field a ton. They got in the red zone and we held, I was super pleased.”
He said Mehaffey’s bruising TD run was “a physical spark” and praised Tapscott, Chumley and Quaker.
Besides his TD catch, Tapscott had an interception to set up a score. “The pass blocking was good. Abram had a fair amount of time to throw. We can get the run game fixed,” Porterfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.