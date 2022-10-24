How long does it take Colton Quaker to run 80 yards? It took the Kettle Run sophomore running back 13 seconds Saturday.
And Kettle Run fans loved every millimeter of it as Quaker’s long TD sprint on the opening play of the third quarter provided the eventual winning points in a 25-14 road win over John Handley in Winchester.
Quaker took a first down handoff, moved to his right, got to the corner and dashed up the sideline.
Teammates and coaches got an up-close view of No. 22 as he raced by inches from being out of bounds. Flying free the last 40 yards, Quaker took the luxury of a quick peak back about 15 yards from the end zone. No Judges’ defender was within 30 feet.
The clock read 12:00 when the play started and 11:47 when it finished.
“Quaker is a power back who can run the ball between the tackles, but you forget how fast he is. We blocked it well and he found the crease,” said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield. “That was a huge one. It was a confidence boost that gave us a more comfortable lead and we felt we’d score a couple more.”
Handley (5-3), which desperately needed the win, fell to 1-3 in district play, while Kettle Run remained perfect at 9-0 and 5-0.
Quaker was the catalyst on the bright 72-degree afternoon at the scenic Handley Bowl, carrying 20 times for 228 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Abram Chumley was also instrumental, carrying 14 times for 46 yards and a TD and completing 13 of 21 passes for 102 yards.
Handley produced a heroic effort, scoring on a powerful first drive and leading for all but two seconds of the first half.
They held the Cougars to just three TDs - four below the seven Kettle Run had been scoring. They thwarted the Cougars’ downfield passing game and used double-teams to keep receiver Jordan Tapscott (six catches, 46 yards) from scoring a TD for the first time all year.
But it was not enough as the Cougars' potent offensive arsenal changed gears.
“We saw their intent to take away Jordan so we went to the run game at that point. If you put two guys on Jordan you lose a guy in the run game,” Porterfield said.
“Having been here seven years I have a good idea how some of these games will go. Handley has some stud athletes in their program. We knew it would be a battle. We weathered it well after having some adversity at the start,” said Porterfield.
With his 46th win at Kettle Run, Porterfield passed Jeff Lloyd as the program’s all-time winningest coach.
“I’m not gonna say it’s not awesome,” said Porterfield. “This school took a chance on me. It was my first head coaching job and (activities director) Paul Frye, (assistant AD) Ellen Allen and (principal) Major Warner choose me to lead the program.
“I want to add some more wins and stick around a while and win some more titles and maybe one year take a run at the big one,” said Porterfield, referring to the state title.
“The kids are wonderful, the parents are wonderful. I love the community as a whole. I cannot be any more thankful.”
Handley opened the game by driving 74 yards in 10 plays to jump in front 7-0.
The Judges scored on Davion Butler’s 17-yard pass to Breylon Miller across the middle. Butler released it just before being hit to conclude a textbook drive.
The Cougars looked poised to respond, moving 55 yards to the Handley 22, but the drive stalled when Chumley was sacked twice.
The Cougars also failed to score on their second drive, but answered on their third, moving 59 yards in nine plays as Quaker scored on a 1-yard run to the right side of the line. A low snap resulted in a failed extra point, although holder Logan Eldredge almost salvaged a two-point conversion with a strong pass to a receiver who couldn’t hold on, leaving the Judges ahead 7-6 with 5:38 left in second quarter.
After forcing Handley’s third straight punt, Kettle Run took over with 1:59 left at their own 28-yard line and drove for the go-ahead field goal. This one was all about Chumley, who completed five passes in reaching the Handley 11, where Curry converted from 26 yards with two seconds left.
“You practice the two-minute offense in the course of the year. How to kill the ball, when to get out of bounds. Sometimes you don’t get to use it but you still work on it,” said Porterfield. “We needed that three. Sure, we would have loved the TD but we needed to be leading at the half.”
The Cougars made it 16-7 to open the third quarter as Quaker took the first play 75 yards to the house.
Handley moved into Cougar territory on the subsequent drive but Emerson Fusco fumbled fighting for yards with Sam Rodgers causing the turnover.
Again, using Quaker, Kettle Run used a time-consuming drive to up their lead to 19-7 on Curry’s 42-yard field goal with 5:19 left in the third.
“Curry did a great job with that long field goal. Having him as a weapon is crucial to our success,” said Porterfield.
After a 43-yard run by Quaker to the half-yard line, Chumley scored on a 1-yard sneak on the final play of the third quarter to make it 25-7 after Curry’s kick.
Handley responded to make it 25-14 on Emmanuel Lusca’s 7-yard TD off an inside reverse with 8:01 left. The Judges had two more possessions but did not score.
The Cougars have a week off and next host second-place Sherando on Nov. 4 in a likely showdown for the district title.
If Sherando beats Fauquier and Kettle Run to close out the year, the Warriors and Cougars would both finish 5-1 with Sherando taking the district title and No. 1 seed due to a head-to-head win over Kettle Run.
“I think at this point it’s for all the marbles. We’re approaching that game like it's the first round of the playoffs,” said Porterfield.
