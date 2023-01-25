Jordan Tapscott went into his football recruiting trip to Virginia Tech last weekend hoping to get offered a roster spot.
When the offer came, Kettle Run’s outstanding wide receiver caught it and ran it into the end zone.
“When the receivers coach told me that they want me for a preferred walk-on, I looked at my parents and was like, ‘This is where I want to go,’” Tapscott said.
Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield is proud of Tapscott.
“Jordan’s had some dreams and goals for a long time, and I know one of those was to be named an all-state player, one of those was to play in a state championship game, and one them was to go to Tech. So, it’s pretty cool to see a kid kind of complete some of those things they’ve thought about for a long time,” Porterfield said.
Like many future college athletes, Tapscott’s journey to an NCAA Division I roster spot had a few twists and turns.
Before his senior year, he committed to Virginia Military Institute but when head coach Scott Wachenheim resigned in November, Tapscott reopened his recruitment.
Division I FCS schools Morgan State and Robert Morris were recruiting him, he said, but when the opportunity arose in Blacksburg, the decision was easy. “I’ve always had a vision of me playing there when I was little,” Tapscott said.
The Hokies first recruited Tapscott during his junior year, visiting the three-star recruit at Kettle Run multiple times over the past two seasons.
With a huge opportunity close at hand, Tapscott visited Blacksburg last Saturday knowing that if he was offered, even if it was not a scholarship, he was going to commit. “If they give me the preferred walk-on, I’m going to take it because, I mean, I’m going to bet on myself all the time,” Tapscott said.
A preferred walk-on is a member of the team and receives benefits such as gear but not tuition. A scholarship can be earned going into an athlete’s second season.
During the visit, Tapscott met with Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, many of his future teammates, and even had a photo shoot in full uniform.
“I pulled the receiver coach aside and was like ‘I would like to commit here, I think I belong here, this is where I want to go.’”
Tapscott helped the Cougars go 14-1 and make the Class 4 state championship. He hauled in 98 receptions for 1,774 yards and 19 touchdowns, all Kettle Run records. His 1,774 yards led all Virginia receivers in 2022 and went down as the second most in state history.
Tapscott racked up many district, region and state awards. He was named VHSL first team all-state as a wide receiver and was the Class 4 Region C Offensive Player of the Year and Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year.
Though he also shined at cornerback at Kettle Run, Tapscott plans to stick to the receiver position at Virginia Tech. While he hopes to see some playing time on offense as a freshman, it could be on special teams and punt returns.
Tapscott intends to officially sign sometime next month, with the national signing period opening on Feb. 1.
