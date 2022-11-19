Millbrook never got the memo that Friday’s Class 4 Region C semifinal playoff game was supposed to be an easy, comfortable, non-stressful win for the top-seeded Kettle Run Cougars, just like the first time they played.
With an all-important berth in the region title game on the line, the visiting No. 3-seeded Pioneers (6-6) made life extremely unsettling for the Cougars, who committed an uncharacteristic three first half turnovers and weren’t executing on offense or defense like they were used to.
“It was about as bad as it could have gone,” said coach Charlie Porterfield, whose team, despite a 16-14 lead, was in a dogfight to continue their great season.
“He said in order to win this game, we have to play a perfect second half and if we didn't, we were going to go and turn our stuff in on Monday,” said senior receiver Jordan Tapscott.
The Cougars (12-0) listened and produced three second half touchdowns and lockdown defense to win 38-14 and advance to their third region final in school history and first since 2012 when Jeff Lloyd was the coach.
The Cougars travel to Leesburg to face Loudoun County (12-0), which eliminated Sherando 49-28 in the other region semi. The game will be next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Kettle Run’s triumphant 22-0 second half surge started soon after kickoff as Tapscott caught a 4-yard TD pass from Abram Chumley, and included TD runs from Chumley and Colton Quaker. Chumley and Quaker each had two TD runs in the game.
“To see them settle down in a playoff game in the cold, I’m super proud of them,” said Porterfield. “Knowing what they needed to do, they responded to adversity,” he said.
It was a heartwarming career moment for Porterfield, who will make his first region championship game after three straight Northwestern District titles. “It got me emotional just because I've taken over here seven years ago and it was my kind of vision to be able to turn this thing around and get it going in the right direction,” he said.
“This is the first time I've ever had to practice on Thanksgiving. So getting to tell those kids about the schedule next week was awesome,” Porterfield said.
Kettle Run blasted Millbrook 52-32 in the regular season, but the Pioneers looked transformed since then, winning five of its previous six games, including a region-opening 14-13 upset of No. 2 seed Tuscarora the previous week.
Defensively the Pioneers were disruptive. They made key penetrations at the line of scrimmage to thwart Quaker and the Cougars’ run game and were tight in the secondary, dropping into effective pass coverage and intercepting Chumley.
“They came to the game well prepared, they played a heck of a game on defense in the first half, so I have to give that to them,” said Tapscott. “They came in with a chip on their shoulder.”
Kettle Run scored first on a safety as Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown lost a bad snap at his own 7-yard line, with the ball rolling into the end zone, where Brown fell on it after beating swarming Cougars to the ball.
But the Cougars failed to get a first down on the ensuing series and Millbrook made their move.
On first down from his own 19, Millbrook’s Tyson Mallory took a handoff and swept to his right, negotiated some traffic, hit the corner and raced up the right sideline for a stunning 81-yard TD that turned the first half around. Mallory’s speed made him uncatchable once he hit the 50-yard line as the Pioneers took a 6-2 lead with 6:15 left in the first quarter after the missed kick.
Kettle Run regrouped, moving 55 yards, highlighted by Chumley’s 23-yard third down pass to Tapscott. Soon Quaker was running straight up the middle for a 2-yard TD that gave the Cougars a 9-6 lead with 2:17 left in the quarter after Andrew Curry’s extra point kick.
Millbrook bounced back as Jacob Burns raced 70 yards on the ensuing kickoff to the Kettle Run 22. It took the Pioneers eight running plays, including a crucial fourth down conversion at the Kettle Run 1-yard line, but Mallory added his second TD on a 1-yard run up the middle as Millbrook took a 14-9 lead with 10:24 left in the second quarter after Mallory’s two-point conversion run.
Millbrook linebacker Cohen Creswell, dropping back into coverage, intercepted Chumley on Kettle Run’s next possession as Millbrook’s momentum continued.
But Kettle Run regained the lead on its next possession, driving 77 yards using key gains by Tapscott, Quaker and Chumley, who powered in from the 1-yard line to give the Cougars a 16-14 lead with 2:19 left in the half after Curry’s kick.
The Cougars seemed poised for more points before halftime when Trey Western intercepted a pass and returned it to midfield, but Western fumbled on the return with Millbrook recovering at the Kettle Run 47. No further points were scored as the teams took stock at intermission.
“That was probably the worst half of football we really put together in the 13 weeks of playing this year,” said Porterfield, who also gave Millbrook credit. “Millbrook is awesome. We knew this one was going to be tough and it was tough.”
Kettle Run had no turnovers in the second half in sealing its victory.
The opening drive saw Quaker run five times for 32 yards, including a 20-yard burst. Chumley completed a nine-yard pass to Tapscott, then hit him on third down in the left corner for a crucial 4-yard TD strike that gave the Cougars a two-score lead at 23-14 with 8:17 left in the third.
The Cougars had been stuffed on two runs so the third down TD pass was vital.
“When I lined up and I knew the corner was playing inside leverage and all I had to do was just make one little hesitation and just head to the far back pylon,” said Tapscott. “I knew it was a touchdown when he threw the ball because I had a lot of separation on that pass.”
Chumley said all he had to do was lead Tapscott. “I just saw a lot of open field. I know Tap's fast and can get there,” said Chumley. “Yeah, I just threw it up there.”
Kettle Run failed on its next two possessions leaving Millbrook some time to recover, but the Millbrook offense was going nowhere with three straight drives without a first down.
Kettle Run’s fourth TD of the game effectively sealed the win late in the fourth quarter. Chumley concluded a 60-yard drive with a 3-yard run, then fired a two-point pass to Peyton Mehaffey for a 31-14 lead with 4:38 left.
Quaker added a 31-yard TD run with 2:32 left as the Cougars added to their margin. Quaker also added a late interception.
Millbrook coach Josh Haymore told his team they’d had a memorable season, overcoming a 1-4 start to make a playoff run.
“They'll come back in 20 years and talk about the games that they played this year. They showed pride in Millbrook with how hard they played. We're both good football teams. We can play,” Haymore said.
Kettle Run now readies for a challenging road game at 12-0 Loudoun County, which won the Dulles District and has a stronger power rating at 30.6 to Kettle Run’s 30.2.
"I was just so happy to get to tell them the Thanksgiving schedule for practice. So, yeah, super pleased. Super happy," Porterfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.