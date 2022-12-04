 Skip to main content
KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL: History-making Cougars down E.C. Glass 30-14 to advance to state championship

football_Glass vs Kettle Run-58_postgame_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run head coach Charlie Porterfield (right) celebrates with his players after the Cougars defeated E.C. Glass Dec. 3 in the VHSL Class 4 semifinal in Lynchburg.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-17_KR Sam Rodges 2nd TD, GHS Michael Osei_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run receiver Sam Rodgers, defended by E.C. Glass cornerback Michael Osei, hauls in a pass from Abram Chumley for his second touchdown of the night during the VHSL Class 4 semifinal Dec. 3 at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-18_KR Sam Rodges 2nd TD, GHS Michael Osei_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run receiver Sam Rodgers, defended by E.C. Glass cornerback Michael Osei, hauls in a pass from Abram Chumley for his second touchdown of the night during the VHSL Class 4 semifinal Dec. 3 at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-28_KR Andrew Curry after onside kick_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run kicker Andrew Curry celebrates after executing a successful onside kick against E.C. Glass during the VHSL Class 4 semifinal Dec. 3 at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-37_KR Colton Quaker 2nd TD_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run running back Colton Quaker scores his second rushing touchdown of the night against E.C. Glass Dec. 3 during the VHSL Class 4 semifinal at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-12_KR Sam Rodgers breaks up pass, GHS Taeon Mosby_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers breaks up a pass intended for E.C. Glass receiver Taeon Mosby during the VHSL Class 4 semifinal Dec. 3 at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-62_postgame_Coach Charlie Porterfield_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run head coach Charlie Porterfield celebrates after the Cougars' Dec. 3 win at E.C. Glass in the VHSL Class 4 semifinal.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-15_KR Abram Chumley tackles GHS George White_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run's Abram Chumley tackles E.C. Glass quarterback George White during the Dec. 3 VHSL Class 4 semifinal at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-13_KR Mason Hodges_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run linebacker Mason Hodges celebrates a tackle during the first quarter of the Dec. 3 VHSL Class 4 semifinal against E.C. Glass at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-67_KR fans_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run fans cheer during the Cougars' Dec. 3 VHSL Class 4 semifinal game against E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-6_KR Colton Quaker, GHS Penn Willman (25)_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run Colton Quaker fights for yards against E.C. Glass during the Dec. 3 VHSL Class 4 semifinal at Lynchburg City Stadium.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-65_KR cheerleaders_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run cheerleaders hype up the crowd during the Cougars' Dec. 3 VHSL Class 4 semifinal matchup against E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.
football_Glass vs Kettle Run-40_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run coaches celebrate late in the fourth quarter Dec. 3 as the Cougars clinched the VHSL Class 4 semifinal win against E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.

