KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL: History-making Cougars down E.C. Glass 30-14 to advance to state championship

With two huge first half touchdown receptions on long balls, big play receiver Sam Rodgers gave the Kettle Run the boost they needed in Saturday’s dominant 30-14 win over E.C. Glass in the Class 4 state semifinals.
“I know when it's my time to make big plays. It happened today,” said Rodgers, whose 29- and 54-yard TDs from Abram Chumley at City Stadium in Lynchburg were the first of several knockout blows as Kettle Run (14-0) became the first team from Fauquier County to make a VHSL state championship game.
They’ll face off against perennial power Dinwiddie County (14-0) in the state final next Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
- See more photos of the game here.
Between Kettle Run, Fauquier and Liberty, the county had been 0-10 in state football semis. Liberty was the last county team to make the state semis in 2014.
“Being the first team in Fauquier County to make a state finals game in football blows all the other accomplishments we’ve had at Kettle Run out of the water. I told the guys, this feeling never goes away,” said coach Charlie Porterfield.
The players don't want their magical ride to end.
“The amount of excitement is insane,” said quarterback Chumley. “This is what we've been talking about all season. We never thought that we would make it this far, but once we started going, we started realizing that it was possible.
Going into a visiting stadium for the second straight week, the Cougars weren’t intimidated. The Region C champs showed up and played focused and tough, sending an early message by stopping the run-based Glass offense dead in its tracks.
“They confused us a little bit,” said E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody. “We weren’t able to run the ball like we wanted to run the ball and establish that E.C. Glass style of football like we have the last six or seven weeks and we weren’t able to protect the quarterback as well as we wanted to and give credit to them. They outplayed us, outcoached us."
"We knew they run all the time," said linebacker Peyton Mehaffey.
Thanks to the pair of Chumley to Rodgers bombs, the Cougars built a 14-0 halftime lead and increased it to 20-0 early in the third quarter. Jordan Tapscott’s acrobatic interception staved off a strong Glass surge. Colton Quaker’s 5-yard TD run with 7:20 clinched it, and kicker Andrew Curry later added a 45-yard field goal for emphasis.
"Coming to the season, we didn't know how the season was going to go. And then being 14-0, hitting the state championship is just surreal and just happiness,” said Quaker.
Rodgers’ first TD came after a scoreless first quarter and was the first of the Cougars’ big play daggers into Glass’ hopes. On fourth-and-nine from the Glass 29, Chumley dropped back and hit Rodgers in the very back of the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 9:57 left in the second quarter after Andrew Curry’s extra point.
Rodgers was so close to the back of end zone it was nearly an incompletion. He didn't get two feet in, but one was all he needed.
“As soon as I caught it, I looked down and I got my right foot in, like, a foot from being out of bounds,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said he liked the play when it was called. "I saw, they were lined up not really right. I knew I can kind of go break outside a little bit, and I saw an open spot, and they busted their coverage, and Abram just threw it on me pretty good,” he said.
Chumley released the ball just in time to make the play work.
“The line was giving me enough time to actually survey the field. And then I just saw Sam just waving his hand down the field and I was able to put it up there for him,” Chumley said.
Rodgers' second TD came shortly after Glass was stopped on a fourth-and-eight from the Kettle Run 34. After Chumley ran 12 yards to the Kettle Run 46, the senior quarterback fired deep to Rodgers running up the middle of the field. Glass cornerback Michael Osei seemed to be in position in front of Rodgers, but the high ball eluded the Hilltopper cornerback with Rodgers not missing it.
It floated into Rodgers’ body, and he raced into the end zone to complete a 54-yard TD.
“I was just looking up, and I knew he could have made a play on it, but he didn't quite get the ball, and I just kept my hands out and caught the ball,” Rodgers said.
The Cougars stopped two more Glass possessions before halftime then took the opening possession of the third quarter to build a 20-0 lead on a 70-yard drive.
Helped by multiple Glass penalties, the Cougars used a mix of Chumley runs and passes to reach the goal-line where Quaker scored on a 1-yard surge. “ I just put my head down, ran straight through the line, and then people came behind me and pushed me the rest of the way in,” Quaker said.
After going for two points due to two Glass penalties, Chumley was stopped short, making it 20-0 with 8:53 left in the third.
Still, Quaker said he felt the Cougars were unbeatable from there. “I think coming out of the half we knew that if we scored again, we would have sealed the game. And so, we look at it as, ‘If we score here, we win,’’’ he said.
Kettle Run recovered an onsides kick at the Glass 35 on the subsequent kickoff but were forced to punt as the Hilltoppers began their comeback.
Taking over at their own 20, Glass soon scored as White hit Sam Treacy up the right side for a 70-yard TD with Will Pacot’s extra point kick blocked as the Cougars’ lead was cut to 20-6 with 4:37 left in the third.
After a second straight Kettle Run three-and-out, the Hilltoppers had time for a heroic comeback.
It seemed to be happening as the Hilltoppers earned their third straight first down and reached the Kettle Run 32 when White rolled out to his right and fired a missile to a cutting receiver streaking from left to right in the end zone.
But Tapscott was all over the play, making up a stride or two and extending for a sprawling interception a yard or two inside the end zone for a momentum-killing turnover.
“I just didn’t understand how good a player he is,” said Glass QB White of Tapscott, the Cougars' record-setting receiver and defensive back.
"No. 9 is the truth," said Glass coach Woody. “We thought we had a comeback coming.”
Tapscott's play allowed Kettle Run to add to its lead as they embarked on an 80-yard drive to seal it. A key third down catch by Rodgers for a first down kept the drive going and brought roars from the Cougar sideline.
The ball bobbed in the air as the reliable Rodgers had done it again.
“I just kind of stay focused and have good hand eye coordination and just focus on the ball and catching it,” he said.
A 13-yard Chumley to Mehaffey completion off play action brought the Cougars to the Glass 10-yard line. Quaker ran five yards to the 5-yard line, then scored on a 5-yard run off right tackle. He spun the ball to the ground, knowing the win was secure as Kettle Run now led 27-6.
"Peyton Mehaffey led with the block, picked up one guy, and then I just ran the rest of the way in," Quaker said.
The Cougars weren’t done as Curry put a huge exclamation point on the victory by drilling a 45-yard field goal with 3:38 left. The football cleared by at least eight yards, meaning it would have been good from 53.
“He was upset the Netherlands won and said I’ll do my part to get it back,” quipped Porterfield about the USA’s 3-1 World Cup loss earlier in the day.
Curry admitted he crushed it. “I probably could have had it from 55. I'm feeling good,” he said.
He also confirmed the World Cup was motivation.
Said Curry, "So I'm a soccer guy. I'm super into the national team, and on the way down to Lynchburg, I was watching the game on my phone. I wasn’t too pleased with the way we played and the result. Coach P said ‘Curry, just remember the anger you felt towards the USA.’”
Soon the celebration was on.
"The kids just want to keep playing," said Porterfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.