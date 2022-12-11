KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL: Dynamic Dinwiddie ends Cougars’ historic season, winning state championship, 65-20

The atmosphere at Liberty University’s 25,000-seat Williams Stadium in Lynchburg was thrilling, electric, big-time.
The Kettle Run Cougars were about to become the first Fauquier County football team to play in a state championship – facing an opponent that was also big-time, electric and unstoppable.
Featuring sensational 190-pound sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton, the Dinwiddie High Generals downed Kettle Run 65-20 in Saturday’s high-scoring state final. The teams combined for 12 touchdowns, with Dinwiddie scoring nine TDs and a field goal.
“I think that's probably the fastest team we've seen all year,” said Cougars’ coach Charlie Porterfield. “We couldn't get it adjusted and we didn't do a good job as coaches. It got out of hand and we just couldn't catch back up.”
Orchestrating a high-tempo ground attack, then firing precision TD passes, Dalton was the primary instrument of destruction, running 17 times for 157 yards and three TDs and completing 10 of 13 passes for 245 yards and three TDs. Raphael Tucker ran 22 times for 137 yards and three TDs.
Supported by their energetic fans, Kettle Run had its highlights with senior QB Abram Chumley throwing TD passes to fellow senior standouts Jordan Tapscott and Peyton Mehaffey and junior Sam Rodgers.
But the Generals (15-0) proved to be the best team, winning their second state title and leaving the Cougars (14-1) as state runner-up after a remarkable, historic run.
“The joy that this team provided to the community over the last three weeks is irreplaceable. So, I'm lucky, got to coach a special group of guys,” said Porterfield.
Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills praised Kettle Run. “They’re able to put points up in a hurry, they’ve done it all year. We respected that and knew that was coming. Their quarterback’s a warrior and they got some receivers that are playmakers and we’ve been seeing that on film.”
Kettle Run fell behind 21-0 early in the second quarter and were chasing the Generals all night. They trailed 38-13 at the half and never mounted a comeback.
The game began with hope and promise as Andrew Curry boomed a deep opening kickoff to the Dinwiddie 3-yard line with Dinwiddie returning it to the 20. The Generals were stymied on two runs and an incomplete pass leading to a very short punt.
“We just had to get a feel for (Kettle Run). First drive, there wasn’t really anything that we did bad, it was just we had to get a feel for them pretty much,” Dalton said.
Mills said Dalton came off that field right after that series, “And he said, ‘Guys we’re fine, we’re gonna be fine.’ There was never panic in his voice. It was just a matter of finding the holes in what they were doing out there. He did a great job with that.”
Kettle Run had a chance to draw first blood. Taking over with great opening field position at the Dinwiddie 47, the Cougars were pushed backwards on an incomplete pass, and two losses on runs by Colton Quaker and Tapscott.
It was the beginning of five straight empty possessions with five straight Keaton Helou punts. Kettle Run was held to just 38 rushing yards on 26 carries by a stifling Dinwiddie defense. “They had a good game plan as far as taking the run away and making us go to some third and fourth options that we haven't necessarily hadn't gone to all year,” Porterfield said.
Dinwiddie began a devastating string of TDs on four straight possessions. Taking over at their own 9-yard line after an effective Helou punt, the Generals went 81 yards in less than two minutes to lead 7-0 on Dalton’s 9-yard TD run around the right side as Jackson Van Meter added the extra point.
Despite Colton Quaker’s 7-yard run, the Cougars were stopped short on their next possession and went three-and-out. That led to another rapid TD drive by the Generals, who used a 14-yard run by Dalton and Kettle Run penalty to reach the 9-yard line. On second down, Dalton ran right, made a cut and scored from four yards to make it 14-0 with 3:41 left in the first quarter after Van Meter’s kick.
Kettle Run started to move on their third possession, earning positive yards on a Chumley 8-yard run and passes to Quaker, but a penalty killed the drive leading to another punt.
Taking over at their own 42, Dinwiddie soon made it 21-0 with 10:13 left in the second quarter as Raphael Tucker scored on a 5-yard run up the middle.
The Generals were hitting gaps, working the edges of the field, breaking tackles and doing it with potent, swift runners. It was a tidal wave of running power, also done at warp speed as the Generals often broke the huddle and rushed to the line of scrimmage and snapped the ball quickly, perhaps startling the Cougars.
“We put that in last week,” Mills said of his team’s huddle-breaking pace.
"I think their pace of play and the speed of their players both kind of got the best of us tonight,” Porterfield said.
After a short punt, Dinwiddie went 50 yards in three plays as Tucker scored his second TD on a 1-yard run as the lead rose to 28-0 with 7:56 left in the half.
Kettle Run drove 60 yards, using two big Chumley-to-Tapscott connections, the first a 37-yarder across the middle, and the second 22-yard TD pass to the back left of the end zone.
“Once I saw the call, I mean, that's one of my favorite routes to run in the post corner,” said Tapscott. “I knew when I hit him with the post and he bit, he opened his hips and I cut through and I went over him, I knew I was going to make a touchdown on that play.”
Dinwiddie wasn’t done offensively adding another swift TD on Dalton’s 42-yard pass up the middle of the field to Christian Drumgoolle, who was running free as the score rose to 35-6 with 1:29 left before halftime.
Kettle Run’s second TD came shortly before halftime as Chumley fired a precision 10-yard dart to a cutting Rodgers in the front of the end zone to make it 35-13 with 34 seconds left before halftime. Key plays in the 75-yard drive were a 23-yard pass to Tapscott and 19-yarder to Mehaffey.
That was as close as the Cougars would get the rest of the game as Dinwiddie added a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lead 38-13 at the break. The Generals stopped Kettle Run to open the third, then scored again.
Kettle Run added its third TD on another strong drive, moving 72 yards thanks to five Chumley completions, including a 3-yard TD toss to Mehaffey on a rollout, making it 45-20 with 4:03 left in the third.
The Generals added three more TDs in the fourth quarter as Dalton and Tucker had their third TD runs of the game and Dalton hit a wide-open Zalen Wiggins for a 28-yard TD after a Chumley interception.
Although moving the ball had been difficult, in the end Tapscott, Chumley, Sam Rodgers and Mehaffey had success. Tapscott ended up with eight receptions for 120 yards and a TD; Chumley completed 19 of 31 passes for 237 yards and three TDs and ran 13 times for a team-high 40 yards.
In the immediate aftermath Tapscott kneeled on the field in a private moment at the 35-yard line as a Kettle Run trainer came over to say something.
Soon each Kettle Run player’s name was announced and they received an award. After accepting the state runnerup trophy, Porterfield turned to the Kettle Run crowd and blew a kiss.
“Going to where we did this year, I just, I couldn't believe it. It was crazy,” Chumley said about the season.
Great "record" season Kettle Run, very proud!!!
