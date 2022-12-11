 Skip to main content
KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL: Dynamic Dinwiddie County ends Cougars’ historic season, winning state championship, 65-20

football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-39_postgame_KR Mason Hodges, Peyton Mehaffey_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run's Mason Hodges and Peyton Mehaffey process the Cougars' loss after the Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-7_KR Jordan Tapscott touchdown_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run receiver Jordan Tapscott makes a touchdown catch during the first half of the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-10_KR Jordan Tapscott touchdown celebration_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run fans celebrate Jordan Tapscott's (9) receiving touchdown during the first half of the Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-4_KR Abram Chumley tackles DHS Daniel Campbell (2)_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run's Abram Chumley tackles Dinwiddie's Daniel Campbell during the first half of the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-14_KR Sam Rodgers touchdown, DHS Christian Drumgoole (11)_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers hauls in a catch from quarterback Abram Chumley for a touchdown during the first half of the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-12_KR Abram Chumley, DHS Se'von Mcdowell (18), Trey McBride (3)_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley attempts a pass under pressure from Dinwiddie's Se'von Mcdowell (18) and Trey McBride (3) during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-11_KR JJ Mulhern kickoff return_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run's JJ Mulhern returns a kickoff during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-2_KR Colton Quaker, DHS Howard Spencer (16), Alex Elmore (32)_20221210.jpg

Dinwiddie's Howard Spencer (16) and Alex Elmore (32) tackle Kettle Run's Colton Quaker during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-55_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run students support their football team during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-18_KR Connor Adair catch, DHS Adrian Parson (23)_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run's Connor Adair makes a catch during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game against Dinwiddie at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-16_DHS Kelmari Brown_20221210.jpg

Dinwiddie's Kelmari Brown makes a catch during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game against Kettle Run at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-56_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run fans hold signs during the Dec. 10 Class 4 state football championship game against Dinwiddie.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-20_KR Jordan Tapscott no catch, DHS Quntin Mankin (17), Mickiel Johnson (20)_20221210.jpg

Dinwiddie defenders Quintin Mankin (17) and Mickiel Johnson (20) successfully disrupt a pass intended for Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott during the second half of the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-35_postgame_KR Abram Chumley_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley embraces coach Ty Lang after the Cougars' loss to Dinwiddie in the Class 4 state championship game Dec. 10 at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-25_DHS Christian Drumgoole interception, KR Jordan Tapscott_20221210.jpg

Dinwiddie's Christian Drumgoole intercepts a pass from Kettle Run's Abram Chumley intended for Jordan Tapscott during the second half of the Dec. 10 Class 4 state championship game at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-37_postgame_Coach Charlie Porterfield_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run head coach Charlie Porterfield acknowledges fans after the Cougars' loss to Dinwiddie in the Class 4 state championship game Dec. 10 at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-32_postgame_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run players react at the conclusion of the Cougars' loss to Dinwiddie in the Class 4 state championship game played Dec. 10 at Liberty University.
football_Kettle Run vs Dinwiddie-59_20221210.jpg

Kettle Run cheerleaders in action during the Class 4 state football championship game Dec. 10

