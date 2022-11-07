It was a Senior Night of near perfection for the Kettle Run football team, its players and coach.
The Cougars shut down visiting Sherando 47-20 last Friday to complete the first 10-0 regular season in coach Charlie Porterfield’s Cougars’ career and conclude a dominating 6-0 run through the Northwestern District to claim their third consecutive title.
Quarterback Abram Chumley was close to ideal on his passes, completing 11 of 12 for 162 yards and a touchdown.
“It's one of those things that if you would have asked me when I took this job seven years ago, I don't know if I would have told you that would have been possible,” Porterfield said about going 10-0. “Winning never gets old.”
Porterfield recalled how different things were for his program in 2019.
“We were 1-9 when they were freshmen, so to see those guys get it turned around in three years to go undefeated and win three district titles in a row after a 1-9 season is pretty special,” Porterfield said of his senior class.
Next up for the triumphant Cougars (6-0) is the Class 4 Region C quarterfinals at home Friday against Dulles District No. 4 seed Heritage.
A loss to Sherando Friday would have cost the Cougars the regular season title since Sherando would have won based on head-to-head result.
Porterfield said his squad was ready: “I think anytime you can go into a big type caliber game like this, having experienced it before, you have the upper hand… Having won one twice, I don't think anything tonight would have shocked our kids.”
For Chumley, who had three older brothers play quarterback for the Cougars, beating Sherando was a big deal.
“It felt so amazing, because, like, with my brothers, I would watch them go play Sherando, they never beat them, and they never won a district title, except for Elijah, and it just felt amazing,” he said.
Sophomore running back Colton Quaker decimated Sherando, running 19 times for 130 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.
“It felt great. We came up clutch when we needed it,” Quaker said. “Everyone did their part, did their job. We just came together as a team and won the game, won districts.”
Kettle Run opened the scoring on their first drive, marching 83 yards in 11 plays to take the 7-0 lead on Chumley’s 13-yard pass to senior Peyton Mehaffey on a play action bootleg to the left.
After a Sherando punt to open the second quarter, Quaker scored his first TD around the left side on a 4-yard run.
Sherando answered right way with quarterback Micah Carlson finding Gavyn Blye on a seam route for the 75-yard score. A successful 2-point conversion made the score 14-8 with 7:54 left in the half.
The Cougars ended the half in style, moving 50 yards in under two minutes to take a 21-8 lead at the half. Quaker took the handoff up the middle, broke a tackle at the 6 and punched it in from 12 yards out with 38 seconds remaining.
Kettle Run started the second half with a bang as Sam Rodgers took the opening kickoff 69 yards to the house, bouncing the kick outside and following his blocks up the Cougars’ sideline.
The district champs kept their foot on the gas as Quaker extended the lead to 35-8 following a Sherando turnover on downs. Quaker took the handoff around the right side and walked in untouched from 20 yards out.
Sherando cut the deficit to 35-14 on a short run by Jason Foster with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
The Cougars recovered an onsides kick and gave the ball to Quaker again for his fourth TD, this time from 13 yards out. A missed extra point left the score 41-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.
An interception by Mason Hodges set up Kettle Run’s final trip to the end zone, a 6-yard run by sophomore Haydynn Bell, increasing the lead to 47-14.
Sherando added one more touchdown with 5:15 remaining before Kettle Run pulled their starters.
In total, the Cougars amassed 254 rushing yards, including 83 by Chumley.
“I think it's important to try to stay as balanced as you can,” Porterfield said. “Typically, sometimes the game skews you one way or the other but I think tonight we were able to kind of settle into both, get both things going.”
With the playoffs comes expectations, and the Cougars have lost to Dulles District teams in the first round the last two years, both at home in Nokesville.
This year, hopes are higher.
“I think at this point, we know what we need to do, what we need to take care of during the game in order to win,” Porterfield said.
“I think we can go all the way, realistically,” Quaker said.
