Formidable Dinwiddie County (14-0) comes into Saturday’s Class 4 championship against Kettle Run (14-0) looking to win its second state title.
Located in a one high school-county south of Richmond, Dinwiddie is a traditional power on a roll, outscoring their 10 regular-season opponents 516-73. They’ve had only one close game as they came from behind to edge King George 47-41 in overtime in the Region B final, then eliminated Warwick 28-0 in the state semis.
Dinwiddie has two 1,000-yard rushers in dual threat quarterback Harry Dalton (1,809 rushing yards, 29 TDs) and running back Raphael Tucker (1,357 yards, 24 TDs).
“We know they got a lot of athletes,” said Kettle Run receiver Jordan Tapscott. “We got some athletes, too. I just know that they're going to be a really tough team to beat, and it's just going to be a hell of a dogfight.”
The Generals are the No. 3 overall team in the state by MaxPreps behind No. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (Class 6) and No. 2 Highland Springs (Class 5). Kettle Run is ranked No. 9.
The Generals won the Class 4 title in 2013 and lost the state final in 2016 and 2008.
In 2008 they hosted Liberty in the state semifinals, beating the Eagles 42-21, then losing the title game to Phoebus.
(1) comment
Stay strong Kettle Run!!!!
