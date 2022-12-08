football_Glass vs Kettle Run-37_KR Colton Quaker 2nd TD_20221203.jpg

Kettle Run running back Colton Quaker scores his second touchdown of the game during the Cougars' Dec. 3 state semifinal win against E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Recommended for you

(1) comment

truepat
truepat

Stay strong Kettle Run!!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.