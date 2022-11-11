football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-20_KR Sam Rodgers sack-fumble_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers (3) celebrates after sacking Heritage quarterback Jackson Kipp and forcing a fumble during the Cougars' Nov. 10 home playoff win against the Pride.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-17_KR Sam Rodgers sack-fumble, HHS Jackson Kipp_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers sacks Heritage quarterback Jackson Kipp and forces a fumble during the Cougars' Nov. 10 home playoff win against the Pride.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-4_KR Jordan Tapscott interception, HHS DeShawn Allen_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott intercepts a pass intended for Heritage's DeShawn Allen during the Cougars' Nov. 10 home playoff win.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-13_KR Connor Adair catch_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run's Connor Adair makes a sideline catch during the Cougars' Nov. 10 playoff win against Heritage.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-10_KR Abram Chumley to Colton Quaker_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley hands off to running back Colton Quaker during the Cougars' Nov. 10 home playoff win against Heritage.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-32_postgame_20221110.jpg

The Kettle Run Cougars celebrate after beating Heritage Nov. 10 in a home playoff game.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-12_KR Colton Quaker, HHS Ty Smith_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run running back Colton Quaker fights for yardage against Heritage's Ty Smith during the Cougars' Nov. 10 home playoff win.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-26_KR Haydynn Bell, HHS Chris Clark Jr_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run running back Haydynn Bell fights for yardage during a Nov. 10 home playoff win against Heritage.
football_Kettle Run vs Heritage-24_KR JJ Mulhern_20221110.jpg

Kettle Run backup quarterback JJ Mulhern scrambles during a play late in a Nov. 10 home playoff win against Heritage.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.