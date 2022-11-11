Simply put, the Kettle Run football program needed a playoff victory.
Had to have it. Couldn’t live without it.
And Dulles District foe Heritage was in the way.
After bowing out in disappointing fashion a year ago at home to a No. 4 seed in their first postseason game, the top-seeded Cougars emphatically did not let it happen again, surging past the visiting Pride with ease, 38-7, in Thursday’s Class 4 Region C quarterfinal.
Leading 3-0 after the first quarter, the Cougars (11-0) took complete control over the next 24 minutes, expanding a 17-0 halftime lead to 38-0 by the end of the third quarter in exorcizing their Dulles District demons.
“We have been great in the conference but the minute we hit a Dulles team the wheels fell off, season’s over. So again, watching the kids respond to a challenge, I can't be more pleased as a coach,” said coach Charlie Porterfield.
“Oh, I'm so happy, so excited to, like, finally go to the second game of the playoffs and not just be a first round on a blowout,” said senior quarterback Abram Chumley.
Kettle Run’s frustrations with Dulles teams have been well-documented. Tuscarora buried them 45-12 last year in Nokesville in the region playoff opener. The year before, Broad Run beat them 53-28 in the pandemic-shortened season in the region semifinals, also held at Kettle Run.
But after beating Heritage 27-14 up in Leesburg in the season-opener, then romping to a dominating 6-0 mark in district play, Kettle Run’s players and coach simply could not stomach another early exit.
In this playoff win, Kettle Run delivered big plays so frequently in the middle part of the game it looked like water gushing from an open fire hydrant.
Chumley fired four TD passes and ran for a fifth. Sam Rodgers caught two long TDs, blocked a punt and had a strip sack. Jordan Tapscott set the tone early with a long TD catch and a sensational interception.
“It felt really good to be able to step up like that and make some big plays, put our team up like that,” said Rodgers.
Lineman Josh Witte ripped a ball from a Heritage running back early on when the game was tight.
“We gave them a lot of momentum. A lot of momentum they continued to build off of,” said Heritage coach Travis Huff, whose squad finished 4-7. "Just had a lot of errors at the beginning of the game and we just let things get away from us in the second half.”
Porterfield said the turnovers were the turning point.
“A couple of those were on drives where they crossed the 50. We know how crucial those plays are. That's really kind of how we have to win games,” Porterfield said.
Kettle Run opened the scoring late in the first quarter after Rodgers roared in and blocked a Heritage punt, setting the Cougars up on the Heritage 33-yard line. Soon senior Andrew Curry’s 26-yard field goal made it 3-0.
Witte then produced an eye-opening turnover, emerging from a scrum with the ball and racing free for 15 yards after stripping a Heritage running back.
“I went to finish up the tackle and my hand was just right in place where the ball was, so I just ripped it and kind of, like, scooped it midair and then just turned around and started running,” said the senior lineman.
That turnover led to an important TD by Tapscott, who reached high for a pass on a crossing route and angled his way to the end zone for a 31-yard strike from Chumley.
Tapscott said he felt the TD vibe before the snap.
“When they called the play, I kind of looked on the field and mapped it out. I went inside, ran a route, and I was too quick enough for them to catch me and I got the ball. I scored,” Tapscott said.
Tapscott then had acrobatic interception on Heritage’s next series, leaping high on a long sideline pattern.
“I knew they were going to take a shot. The dude ran a fade and I read it perfectly. I was over top of the route, but we both went up and I went up better. I went up high and came down with the ball,” he said.
Taking over at their own 18, Kettle Run drove 72 yards, using six runs by Colton Quaker before Chumley’s 3-yard TD rumble around the right side, with Curry’s kick making it 17-0.
The Cougars failed on a 41-yard field goal attempt to close the first half but resumed their brisk scoring pace with three third quarter TDs.
Three minutes into the second half, Chumley hit Rodgers for a 34-yard connection on a delayed crossing route. Rodgers was wide open in the middle and raced across to the left sideline to make it 24-0.
“I saw the defender slip. When that happened, I knew I could make the edge and beat him on that,” said Rodgers.
Moments later, Rodgers raced in and stripped quarterback Jackson Kipp and recovered the ball himself at the Heritage 9-yard line. That led to Chumley’s 8-yard TD pass to Conner Adair on a rollout, making it 31-0.
Chumley’s fourth TD pass of the night was a 41-yard heave to Rodgers, making it 38-0 after Kelsi Navin’s extra point kick.
With Heritage unable to move the ball through the air, there seemed little chance of a comeback after Kettle Run had gone ahead by three scores.
“I saw they were pretty much like, 70% run,” said Witte. “So it's pretty much just trying to be physical in the run plays and know our assignments and making sure that there's no open gaps for the run. I think we did a pretty good job,” Witte said.
Next up is a Nov. 11 home date with Northwestern District rival Millbrook (6-5) in the region semifinals. Kettle Run handled Millbrook 52-32 on Oct. 14.
The Cougars were prepared for a rematch with Tuscarora, but Millbrook shocked the Dulles District’s No. 2 seed 14-13.
“It’s awesome,” Chumley said.
Kettle Run needs two more wins to make the Class 4 state semifinals.
“I think now is the time to be kind of peaking and hitting your stride. I think we're hitting that stride right now,” Porterfield said.
