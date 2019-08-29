Beth Todd her Kettle Run field hockey team to do one thing this fall.
Score.
“You are not going to win if you do not score,” she said, “so let’s put the focus on where it needs to be – putting the ball into the goal.”
If the Cougars score more this season, they should improve on their 5-10 record last fall. Kettle Run had a small senior class of four in 2018, so Todd now has experienced player at most positions.
“I have a lot of power up front,” Todd said.
Aubrey Kearns, Maddie Powers and Paige Proctor are the leaders along the forward wall with the fourth starter undetermined. The Cougars are also solid down the middle of the field with center midfielder Jessica Wood and center back Meagan Maloney. The pair are interchangeable and may switch depending on the situation.
Senior Alyssa Space moved into the role of full time goalie this season after sharing time in goal last fall. So Kettle Run is the lone Fauquier County team with a returning starter in the cage.
Marley Rowell, Maddie White, Lauren Witte, Samantha Malloy, Susan Campos, Zarah Ford, Katelyn Grundy, Abby Smith, Sara Horton, Katelyn Stone and Kiersten Johannesen round out the varsity squad.
The Cougars have impressed Todd with several aspects of their play since practice began Aug. 5. Kettle Run won a scrimmage 8-0 over Osbourn with Todd praising her team’s overall stick skills and the ability to make optimal passes in the offensive circle.
Defensively, the Cougars haven’t played together enough to have the desired chemistry, Todd said.
“I’m not sure what it will take for them to pull it together,” she said. But “I’m very optimistic. They are very focused.”
