b basketball_Liberty vs Kettle Run-17_JJ Mulhern_20220203.jpg

Kettle Run's J.J. Mulhern in action against Liberty in February 2022

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-20_KRHS Jordan Tapscott_20211210.jpg

Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott (4) in action against Liberty in December 2021

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.