Demond Tapscott becomes the third Kettle Run High boys basketball coach in the school’s 14-year history this winter, succeeding Christian Yancey, who left to teach at Burke School after coaching the Cougars to two region appearances in his three seasons.
Tapscott, 43, has deep roots in Fauquier County, playing at Liberty High for then-coach Paul Frye, then finishing his career at Fauquier in 1998 under legendary coach Wayne Brizzi. The standout guard also played at NCAA Division II Shepherd (W.Va.) University.
“I’m a player’s coach, but my players know my expectation. We play hard, we have fun,” Tapscott said. “I push them hard but also give them the experience to kind of play free, to do the best thing about their game.”
Tapscott was a Kettle Run assistant coach for the last three years and a former assistant at FHS. He’s the father of football standout Jordan Tapscott, who will play for his dad in a week or two after Saturday’s Class 4 state championship.
“I love the defensive part of basketball and getting in somebody’s face and making them uncomfortable,” said Tapscott. “Getting up and down the court and playing defense. Once we get our full team back it will probably be a lot of pressing, a lot of in your face.”
Tapscott inherits a team in transition. Jacob Robinson, Cooper Gohlmann, Damien Sirisena and Kolby White, all key members of the Cougars’ 2021-22 playoff team, graduated.
While the team will look new, there’s veteran leadership and talent in speedy J.J. Mulhern, the Cougars’ 5-foot-9 senior point guard and primary playmaker. “I said it’s his team, he drives the boat. He’s the point guard, we go as fast as he goes,” Tapscott said.
Big man Caleb Walker, who is 6-4, and Jordan Tapscott, a capable scorer, are also key senior returnees.
Tapscott says the team is not tall, with Walker the only big man. “We got a lot of guys who can get down the court and play defense, so that was one of my things if we’re going to go small, we can push the ball. That way if we do play teams that are a little bigger, they got to keep up with us on the opposite end,” he said.
The starting lineup is enhanced by Conor Madigan, a 6-2 junior guard who has emerged as the team’s top scorer with a team-high 17 points both in a win against Brentsville and loss to Park View.
Plus, the program has welcomed two Fauquier High transfers in senior guard Damen Tapscott and senior forward Craig Riddle. Damen Tapscott put up a double-double against Brentsville with 14 points and 16 boards. Riddle “is probably our best defensive player. He loves taking a charge, loves getting in people’s face, loves picking up full court, loves to harass somebody,” Tapscott said.
Senior Trey Western is another football player whose arrival is anticipated. He can shoot and handle the ball.
Tapscott thinks the Cougars will compete for Northwestern District supremacy. “It’s early in the season, brand new offense, so we’ll have to work through some wrinkles. I’m hoping by Jan. 1 we’re starting to peak,” Tapscott said.
“The preparation is to get to the regional level, but not to just get there, but to at least win one game and try to get for that next step,” Tapscott said.
