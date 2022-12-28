With seven varsity returnees and four players with junior varsity experience, the 2022-23 Kettle Run Cougars girls basketball is the most experienced assemblage in the county this winter.
Third-year coach David Noonan foresaw significant positive results from the opening of practice. The Cougars have opened 5-4 and 2-1 in district play.
“Expectations were to get the best two hours out of them every day,” Noonan said. “If all 11 of the girls were on board with what we’re doing, we’ll be able to accomplish some things no team before us has done.” Noonan was an assistant football coach for Kettle Run’s Class 4 runner-up team, which overlapped into basketball season. “Football season was awesome, but exhausting,” he admitted. “Throughout the playoffs I would practice with football until about 4:30, then come inside for basketball from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Thank goodness, I have amazing assistants and colleagues at Kettle Run that were all willing to step up and help if needed.”
The Cougars’ starting lineup consists of seniors Kate Bloom, Bethany Norman and Simone Tapscott, junior Erin Porter and sophomore Ava Prysock.
“Erin has been off to a great start,” Noonan began. [She’s] leading us in points and blocks, and being a vocal leader is a new role that she has stepped into.
“Kate Bloom has been playing great as well. We’ve asked her to do some different things this year, and she’s exceeded expectations.
“Finally, Simone Tapscott has been the key to our defense. Nightly we ask her to deal with the opposition’s best player and she consistently steps up.”
Senior Reagan Patrick and junior Paige Bagwell are other key varsity veterans. Senior Aislinn Wright along with juniors Carys Gohlmann, Mandy Holmes and Jordan Wright will provide quality depth.
Strong defense and rebounding have been Cougar trademarks recently, and those traditions continue this winter, the coach said.
“Team-wise our defense has looked good. [We’re] still working to really find ourselves offensively,” Noonan said, adding. “We always need work offensively, but we’ve taken huge steps just in the first couple weeks of the season.”
Kettle Run’s 2-1 Northwestern District record is good for third in the seven-team conference behind Sherando (3-0) and Millbrook (2-0).
“I don’t think there’s a game remaining on our schedule that we can look at and just assume we’re going to win. Every time it’s a district game you’re in for a battle,” he continued. “Our main goal is to be able to compete in the county and then the district. Take the next step.
“With all that said, I think we have a good shot at finishing towards the top of the district this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.