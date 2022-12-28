g basketball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-9_Kate Bloom_20220211.jpg

Kettle Run's Kate Bloom takes a free throw during a game against Fauquier in February 2022.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
g basketball_Kettle Run vs Eastern View-2_Ava Prysock_20211208.jpg

Kettle Run's Ava Prysock in action against Eastern View in December 2021

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.