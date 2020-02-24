Kettle Run set three program records Saturday and combined with Fauquier to claim eight state medals during the Class 4 swim meet at SwimRVA in Richmond.
The Falcons’ Isabel Robey led all local swimmers with a third-place medal while Nick Maranto amassed three of the Cougars’ five medals (top-eight finish). So Kettle Run’s boys finished 13th in the team standings with 77 points while Blacksburg won with 303 and Fauquier took 16th with 42. In the girls competition, the Cougars placed 16th with 43 and the Falcons finished 21st with 23 behind champion Monacan (276 points).
Kettle Run advanced to the finals in 11 events and Fauquier advanced in six with Robey swimming the girls 100-yard backstroke in 57.48 seconds to place third. Erin Kerrigan took fifth in the girls 500 freestyle in 5 minutes, 5.53 seconds and sixth in the 200 free in 1:56.13 to break two of her own program records. She also placed 11th in the 400 free in 3:48.75 with Megan Fallin, Emma Craddock and Peyton Talomie and 15th in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.38 with Craddock, Talomie and Fallin.
Talomie did not advance to the finals in the 100 fly, but she broke her own record by finishing in 1:09.65 to place 17th.
Maranto added a sixth-place finish in the boys 100 breaststroke in 1:00.42 with seventh-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (1:58.91) and 200 medley relay (1:41.64) with Fallin, Ben Adams and Nathan Kim. Kim also took 10th in the 50 free (21.83) and 100 free (49.28) with Adams 15th in the 500 free (5:05.44).
For Fauquier, Jake Goldman placed fifth in the boys 100 butterfly in 52.88, sixth in the 200 IM in 1:56.34 and 12th in the 200 free relay in1:32.07 with Bobby Slater, Brady Working and Tyler McAndrew. Robey also finished 10th in the 50 free in 25.13, while McAndrew took 12th in the 100 free in 49.44.
