Fauquier County’s three VHSL swim teams combined to claim 17 medals Saturday during the Class 4 Region C swim meet at the Claude Moore Recreation & Community Center in Sterling.
The Kettle Run Cougars led the way with 11 medals (top-six individually, top-three in relays) as they placed third in the boys team standings and fourth in the girls competition. Dominion won the boys team title with 301 points while Kettle Run had 238 with Fauquier finishing seventh with 141 and Liberty taking 14th with 13.
Dominion also won the girls title with a score of 301 while the Cougars posted a 238 with Fauquier ninth at 92 points and Liberty 13th with nine. The Falcons’ boys and girls teams combined for six region medals while William Frederick logged Liberty’s lone top-eight performance by placing sixth during the boys 100 backstroke in 59.45 seconds.
He fell one spot short of qualifying for state via region placement as only the top five individuals and top four relays moved on, along with any swimmers or teams qualifying for state via time standard throughout the season. Kettle Run will compete in the Class 4 state meet with 17 entries, including 10 that qualified Saturday during the Region 4C meet.
Nathan Kim had a hand in a trio of top-three finishes for Kettle Run, including his runner-up performance in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.73 seconds. He also placed third in the 100 free (50.24 seconds) and in the 200 medley relay with Mark Fallin, Nick Maranto and Ben Adams (1 minute, 43.05 seconds).
Maranto added a runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:46.91) while placing fifth in the 100 butterfly (53.29), while Adams took third in the 500 free (5:08.28).
For Kettle Run’s girls, Erin Kerrigan finished second in the 100 fly (58.33), fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.46) and third in the 400 free relay with Megan Fallin, Emma Craddock and Peyton Talomie (3:49.53). Talomie also took fifth in the 200 free (2:02.49).
For Fauquier’s boys, Tyler McAndrew had a hand in four top-four finishes. He took third in the 50 free (22.93) and fourth in the 100 free (50.28) with a pair of fourth-place relay performances as Jake Goldman, Bobby Slater and Brady Working joined him to swim the 200 medley relay in 1:43.99 and the 200 free relay in 1:32.25.
Goldman also placed fourth in the 100 fly (52.84) and 100 back (54.17), while Mason Worst took fifth in the 500 free (5:19.58).
For Fauquier’s girls, Isabel Robey took fourth in the 100 fly (58.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.24).
