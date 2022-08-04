Every coach in every sport enters a season looking for a mature, well-respected, experienced player to name as team captain or co-captain. In almost every case, it’s a senior.
At Wakefield School in 2018 a youthful Abby Christensen made a statement as a freshman fixture who exemplified leadership qualities, as well as talent.
In what might be an unofficial school record, Christensen became the Fighting Owls’ team captain four times in volleyball, and once each in basketball and soccer. That’s six times as captain.
The 5-foot-6 Christensen was also first team all-conference in all three sports as a senior and is the 2022 Fauquier Times Wakefield School Girls Athlete of the Year.
“I think the reason why she’s such a good leader, and all the girls really respect her, is because she’s very encouraging,” said athletic director Tee Summers, who also coached her in basketball.
“Rather than putting the players down and say what they don’t do well, she compliments them on the things that they do well and continues to encourage them to keep do- ing better on those things.”
Natural leader
Although Wakefield is a small school, naming Christensen as volleyball captain as a freshman was a supreme compliment.
“Her relationship with the kids that are freshmen, sophomores and juniors on her team was always really strong,” Mom Clara said.
“She never missed the school game,” Summer said. “She was al- ways committed to Wakefield athletics, and that to me is what we’re looking for in all of our athletes.”
Showing her school spirit, Christensen willingly shared study habits with her teammates.
“She cared about her other team- mates and tried to help them out wherever she could,” said her father John, a former high school football coach.
“Abby was a coach’s dream in terms of always staying positive, always trying her best to have her team do the best,” Summers said.
Volleyball nirvana
With Christensen as a first-team all-conference setter, Wakefield’s dream was to win the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference volleyball championship last season, which they did.
“That was the highlight of my senior year,” Christensen said. “It was so fun. The whole school surround- ed it and our student section was able to storm the court, and it was just so exciting. And it’s like everything that we had worked for kind of showed.”
Christensen said that Owls’ volleyball coach, Dave Jontz, turned a team, which included many new players, into a tight-knit group that morphed into GPAC champions.
As a basketball shooting guard, Christensen worked hard to get better, evolving her skills since she began playing in Wakefield’s lower school around 10 years ago.
“Her fundamental skills are just absolutely phenomenal, and she does just what she needs to do to be the best,” Summers said. “She’s not a flashy player. She’s very fundamental, and gets the job done at a high level.”
Mom Clara said Christensen can look at the whole court or field, and see where everyone is, where they are supposed to be, and she can anticipate the next moves. Clara calls this Christensen’s gift.
The COVID pandemic deprived her of her sophomore soccer season and junior seasons in volleyball and basketball.
Sports as a safe space
Christensen was a setter in volleyball, shooting guard in basketball and center back in soccer.
Despite constantly playing and practicing, sports was never a burden, even as she maintained a high GPA.
Sports was an outlet that also helped her socialize and bond. “If I was ever stressed about school, I could take it out doing sports and getting that exercise and just that en- ergy out. For me personally, it made schoolwork easier,” she said.
Christensen said she never felt pressured to stick with all her sports teams. “My mom always told me, ‘It’s your decision. You tell us what you want to do, and we’ll help you do that.’
“Sports, for me, have been kind of a safe space,” she said. “They allowed me to make friends who I’ve stayed in touch with for a really long time, and they’ve just kind of been an outlet if I ever wanted to just do something fun.”
Headed to ECU
Since she was six weeks old, Christensen had been attending East Carolina University football games with her family. Her mom Clara attended ECU and they’re proud sea- son ticket holders.
Christensen wasn’t planning on going there, but after applying on a whim and touring the school, she fell in love and will become a Pirate.
She plans on majoring in sports studies to either one day work in a sports management position or an athletic training position.
Her parents said they could see Christensen becoming a coach one day, but ultimately want her to be happy.
“We want her to enjoy life, live her dream, whatever that dream is. If it involves sports, I think that’ll be good for her,” Clara said.
