Lights. Camera. Action.
At Twilight Jumpers, it’s about the dress rehearsal.
In its ninth year – founded in 2011 but not held in 2020 and 2021 -- the popular show jumping fixture renews this Friday, Aug. 5, filling a crushing need for local horsemen, say organizers. By setting evening classes – a children’s-adult classic and a professional 1.30 meter mini prix – under the lights in Great Meadow’s enclosed polo arena, the popular event plugs a gap top horsemen have long recognized in the show world.
“More classes like this would make us all ride better,” said Jason Berry, a Charlottesville-area pro who has won several Twilight headliners. “It takes a horse out of his element to show at night, to show under the lights, to have a big crowd, cameras everywhere … so much action.
“Grand prix horses get to show under those (circumstances) fairly often. But for a horse you’re trying to bring along to that level, there’s just very few places you can show.”
Rock music is played through the PA system before and after each round, elevating the atmosphere, and an enthusiastic announcer encourages “cheer your favorite!” between riders. It brings the show to the level of a big-city indoor grand prix without having to leave rural Fauquier.
“(We) came up with the idea of Twilight Jumpers six years ago,” said Alden Moylan, who created the beneficiary, High Performance Equestrian Foundation.
Non-profit HPEF provides financial assistance to qualifying riders who apply to the program, scholarships funding competition fees, farrier and vet expenses, travel and ongoing lessons to get to the upper levels.
Twilight Jumpers dates are Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the $500 children's-adult classic at 7 p.m., and the $5,000 mini prix starting around 8 p.m. There is a DJ, with dancing in the pavilion after the show.
Visit the Twilight Jumpers Facebook page for more details and to reserve a railside parking space.
Great Meadow International returns Aug. 24 to 28
Olympic-level eventing returns to Fauquier County for the Aug. 24 to 28 Great Meadow International near The Plains. Established in 2014 as a prep trial for the 2014 World Equestrian Games, the competition hosted the first eventing Nations Cup held in North America in 2016.
GMI is a “mandatory outing” for event horses and riders headed to WEG; this year running Sept. 15 to 25 in Italy. Divisions range from preliminary to CCI two-star, three-star and four-star.
In addition to dressage, show jumping and cross-country action on course, GMI offers special tailgate and ringside box seating and parking spaces, a vendor village plus free educational activities including a course walk with Olympic riders.
Find details at greatmeadowinternational.com.
Save the dates
The Warrenton Horse Show returns to town Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, with the Old Town Warrenton Labor Day tradition celebrating more than a century of history.
The rated one-ring show – one of only a few left in the nation, was founded in 1899.
Features include Thursday night jumpers, Friday night hunter derbies, the Saturday night $5,000 Toyota Hunter Classic and Sunday's popular Hunt Night classes for qualified foxhunters.
The show benefits the Fauquier SPCA and other local charities.
Find details on the show's Facebook page.
