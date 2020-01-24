Kettle Run’s boys won a three-way swim meet Tuesday by finishing first in eight of 11 events at Woodberry Forest.
The Cougars beat Culpeper 118-31 and Sherando 104-49, while Kettle Run’s girls defeated Culpeper 137-30 and lost to Sherando 98-72.
Nick Maranto and Nathan Kim each had a hand in winning four events with one Class 4 state-qualifying time apiece. Maranto won the 100-yard butterfly in 54.02 to reach the state standard while Kim won the 50 freestyle in a state-cut 22.75. Kim also won the 100 freestyle in 50.87 and the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 44.91 seconds with Mark Fallin, Ben Adams and Maranto, as well as the 400 free relay in 3:32.37 with Adams, Fallin, Maranto and Kim.
Maranto also won the 200 free in 1:50.28, while Adams won the 200 IM in 2:17.52, Rory Monahan won the 500 free in 6:00.28, and the 200 free relay of Lukas Baines, Henry Thomas, Richard Cruger and Parker Saville in 1:42.30.
For Kettle Run’s girls, Erin Kerrigan won the 100 fly in a state-qualifying 1:00.76 and finished as the 200 individual medley runner-up in a state-cut 2:15.00. She also helped the 200 medley relay of Emma Craddock, Peyton Talomie and Megan Fallin win in 1:58.90, while Talomie won the 500 free in 5:39.24 and Fallin won the 50 free in 27.12.
Liberty boys basketball 65, Warren County 54
The Liberty Eagles overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Warren County’s boys basketball team 65-54 Tuesday at home in Bealeton.
So they ended a two-game losing streak to improve their record to 9-6 (4-4 Class 4 Northwestern District).
“We had a couple of setbacks last week and the guys had a real nice bounce back win tonight,” Liberty coach Pat Frazer said. “Hopefully this will give us some momentum headed into the final two weeks of the season.”
Warren County took a 20-9 lead over the Eagles in the first quarter and led 31-23 at halftime, but Liberty used a 27-10 run in the third quarter to enter the fourth period with a 50-41 advantage.
Derrick Brooks finished with 23 points for the Eagles while Russell Morton had 13, including three 3-pointers, and Tre White had 11 points.
