Abby Soltys scored more than 19 points for the third consecutive game to help give the Highland Hawks a four-game winning streak with a 50-44 win Tuesday over Trinity Christian’s girls basketball team at home in Warrenton.
So she averages 16.1 points per game this season with Highland amassing an 11-4 record and a 3-0 mark in the Delaney Athletic Conference, which extended the Hawks’ winning streak against DAC teams to 22 games over three seasons. They also have a 7-0 run in games against Trinity.
On Tuesday, Highland took a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and 25-16 advantage at halftime before the Gryphons narrowed their deficit to 38-37 entering the fourth period and then tied the score 42-42. But Soltys scored the next six Highland points to give the Hawks the lead for good with a steal and three-point play followed by a 3-pointer.
“We struggled in the third quarter to get quality stops and to take care of the ball,” Highland coach Diana Martinez said. “However, when we hit the most crucial possessions towards the end of the fourth quarter, we got key stops and executed perfectly on the offensive end.
“I am proud of the focus, fight, and our team’s ability to be poised down the stretch,” she said. “We had some players make home run plays.”
Martinez credited Natalie Allio with a crucial rebound, Catie Leake with a key 3-pointer and Gabby Brisbin with late free-throw shooting. Leake finished with 12 points on 4-for-9 3-point shooting while McKenzie Andrews had seven points and Brisbin had six.
Soltys added seven assists and six rebounds while Brisbin had four assists and Allio had eight rebounds. Contributing five rebounds each were Andrews and Skylar Place.
Wakefield boys basketball 57, Randolph Macon 50
The Wakefield Owls broke a six-game losing streak Monday by defeating Randolph Macon’s boys basketball team 57-50 on the road in Front Royal.
Freshman Alejandro Ford led them with 18 points as the Owls improved their record to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Delaney Athletic Conference. He made 9 of 10 free throws while eighth grader Brennan Whittington made four 3-pointers for 14 points. Toby Rafferty added 13 points and Boston Chute had 10.
They helped Wakefield build a 15-12 lead in the first quarter and a 36-26 advantage at halftime before entering the fourth period with a 48-40 lead.
