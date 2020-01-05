Trevor Yergey made a layup with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Friday to give the Kettle Run Cougars their first victory in Class 4 Northwestern District play by beating Culpeper’s boys basketball team 69-68 at home in Nokesville.
He finished with nine points as the Cougars improved their record to 1-4 in the district and 3-6 overall.
Drew Tapscott led Kettle Run with 28 points while Jacob Robinson had 13.
Highland swimming
The Highland Hawks compiled six top-four finishes Saturday during a seven-team swim meet at the WARF.
They won three events while competing against Seton, Fredericksburg Christain, Fresta Valley, Fauquier High, Trinity Christain and Wakefield. Paris Thornburg finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Madisyn Carter won the 100 butterfly and finished as the 100 backstroke runner-up.
Morgan Malinow added a runner-up finish in the 500 free while placing fourth in the 200 free.
