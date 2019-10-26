With the Fauquier Falcons on the doorstep of victory for the third consecutive week, a wacky tip Thursday led to a game-ending interception for James Wood.
Austin Schmitt made the pivotal catch to give his Colonels a 21-18 victory at home in Winchester.
With the Falcons in the red zone and trailing by only three points, Schimtt dropped out of his interior linemen position and ran to the left while pursuing Fauquier quarterback J.T. Diehl on a roll out play. Diehl released the ball into a tight window and James Wood’s Jackson Turner deflected it into the hands of the hustling Schmitt, who secured it for an interception before falling to the ground on his own 10-yard line.
“We needed to make a play however possible,” Schmitt said. “I can’t even explain that feeling. You just have to be in that position to understand.”
With the interception, James Wood (6-2) secured its first winning season since 2010 and kept hope alive for a playoff berth in Class 4 Region C. The Falcons, meanwhile, watched their chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2014 diminish.
Fauquier entered the night ranked No. 10 in the Region 4C standings behind five fellow Northwestern District teams, including No. 9 James Wood. And only four of those Northwestern teams will qualify for the region playoffs with four Dulles District teams filling out the rest of the field.
Nonetheless, with a 4-4 record, the Falcons still have hope to finish above .500 for the first time since 2012 after they ended a 13-game losing streak earlier this season.
Against the Colonials, Fauquier rallied from a 21-5 deficit by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. With 10 minutes, 16 seconds remaining, Diehl bought time in the pocket and hit Evan Jackson for a 38-yard touchdown pass up the sideline. That cut the Falcons’ deficit to 21-11 after a failed two-point conversion.
“We were [optimistic] that our kids were not going to go away,” Fauquier head coach Karl Buckwalter said. “We have proven that throughout the season.”
About six minutes later, Diehl and Jackson struck again, this time from 30 yards out and down that same sideline. Diehl knocked through the extra point kick to bring Fauquier within a field goal as 3:41 remained.
Buckwalter and the Falcons coaching staff flirted with trying an onside kick but ultimately decided to trust the defense instead.
“Our kids knew we could hold them,” Buckwalter said.
They were right.
Fauquier’s Jack Gilliam came up with a sack for a major loss on the Colonels’ ensuing drive to force them into a punt with just 1:55 remaining. That left the Falcons’ offense with 44 yards of ground to cover.
Diehl opened up the drive with a 24-yard pass to Jackson followed by two medial runs before the Colonels flushed Diehl out of the pocket on a third down. That set up Schmitt’s game-changing play.
“It is not often defensive tackles get interceptions,” James Wood coach Ryan Morgan said, “but that is what happens when you hustle to the football.
“With the pace they were playing with, we thought they might be trying to play for a field goal, but then they came out throwing the ball,” Morgan said. “We were a little surprised by that, but we had guys flying to the football.”
Schmitt’s interception came with just 30 seconds left, so it allowed James Wood to kneel out the remaining time.
“We got an opportunity to win the football game in the end and that is all you want,” Buckwalter said. “It is not in our DNA to go away. We fly around and we are physical. Our kids have bought into it.”
Jackson played a large roll in Fauquier’s rally. So he finished with 92 yards on three receptions while also serving as the Falcons’ starting safety and backup quarterback.
“He is a really great athlete,” Buckwalter said. “He got out there and made some plays.”
In the first quarter, the Falcons got burned on the first play with a 34-yard run from James Wood senior Samuel Adkins, who finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. But as the Colonels neared the end zone on that first drive Fauquier’s defense tightened up.
James Wood quarterback Carson Hoberg wasn’t able to handle a shotgun snap on second-and-goal and the Falcons overpowered him for a fumble recovery by defensive end Robert Slater.
Fauquier also ripped off a long run to open its initial offensive possession when DeAndre Chavis went for 23 yards, but the drive stalled and both teams remained scoreless throughout the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Adkins took a handoff moving to his left and got some key downfield blocks to spring him past the Falcons’ secondary and into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.
“We have been watching film and we knew we could get some runs on them,” Adkins said. “Our offensive line showed up today.”
James Wood easily picked up the two-point conversion on a nifty run by William Crowder for an 8-0 lead.
Although the Colonels rushed for 245 yards in the game, Fauquier dramatically slowed their ground attack once in the red zone.
“We knew that they were going to fire off the ball and we knew that they were very physical,” Morgan said. “They gave Kettle Run issues up front (during Fauquier’s 21-7 win two weeks ago) and Kettle run probably outweighs them by 100 pounds a man across the front.”
Trailing 8-0 in the middle of the second quarter, the Falcons found a spark offensively and fought their way into scoring position. So Diehl made a 26-yard field goal. Then James Wood’s kick return team had a communication mishap, which gave the Colonels possession at their own 1-yard line.
Falcons senior linebacker Darryl Mayfield tore through the line and tackled Adkins in the shadows of his own goalpost to earn Fauquier a safety and narrow the deficit to 8-5.
James Wood answered late in the first half with a Crowder 29-yard touchdown run that gave the Colonels a 14-5 lead at halftime and entering the fourth quarter. Then they added a 10-yard touchdown run by Adkins during the opening minute of the fourth.
But Fauquier’s defense held James Wood scoreless over the final 10 minutes to help fuel the Falcons’ late rally.
“We put the emphasis on our defensive backs and we buckled down to make some plays,” Buckwalter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.