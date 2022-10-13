g basketball_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-25_Skyler Furr_20220114.jpg

Fauquier's Skyler Furr attempts a shot while defended by Kettle Run's Emma Humphries during a Jan. 14, 2022, game at Kettle Run.

As expected, the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee finalized its lengthy quadrennial statewide reclassification and redistricting process.

Effective on July 1, 2023, Fauquier and Kettle Run are dropping to the Class 3 level, while Liberty will remain in Class 4.

b lacrosse_Fauquier vs Meridian-22_MHS Thomas Shaw, FHS Kobe Link_20220526.jpg

Fauquier's Kobe Link challenges Meridian's Thomas Shaw for the ball during a May 26, 2022, Class 4 Region B playoff game at Falcon Field.

