As expected, the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee finalized its lengthy quadrennial statewide reclassification and redistricting process.
Effective on July 1, 2023, Fauquier and Kettle Run are dropping to the Class 3 level, while Liberty will remain in Class 4.
All three will remain members of the Northwestern District and Liberty will continue to play Kettle Run and Fauquier on a non-district basis for as many sports as possible.
Final approval came on Sept. 21, when the VHSL heard eight final appeals that date before voting on the new alignment. The new district and regional structures will be in effect until June 30, 2027, although there is a procedure for a school to move up or down in classification after two years if an appreciable gain or decrease in enrollment has occurred.
As Class 3 Northwestern District members, Fauquier and Kettle Run will compete against Brentsville, Manassas Park, Warren County, Skyline, Meridian rather than the Winchester schools. William Monroe of Ruckersville was included in the original plan, but the Green Dragons successfully appealed to move to the Valley District.
An even bigger change will be the regional format. All 14 schools in Class 3 Region B automatically qualify for regional play in many sports, so the Class 3 Northwestern District schools will not conduct the usual post-season district tournament.
Instead, the Class 3 schools regular-season slate will conclude the same week as the Class 4 district playoffs.
The Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond has been added to the region. That school was assigned to Class 2 but appealed to be assigned to Class 3.
Effects differ for Liberty
As a Class 4 member of the Northwestern District, Liberty now finds itself vying with just Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando for district titles and regional qualification.
With two regional-qualifying teams in most sports, the Eagles will need to best just three other schools rather than the current five to move past the district level.
Should Liberty make regionals, travel could be a significant issue as the 15-school Class 4 Region D extends from Winchester to Blacksburg, Lynchburg and Danville.
One proposal has emerged to subdivide the far-flung region into two more localized pods to limit travel for early rounds. Now that the region has been formalized, the regional membership can begin discussions on that point.
