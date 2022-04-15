Lonely Weekend completed a racing triple play Saturday. The son of dual champion Tiznow won the headliner at the April 9 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point, adding timber to a well-rounded resume that includes prior wins on the dirt, on the turf and over hurdles.
Owned by the Riverdee partnership that includes Middleburg’s Sean Clancy and former ODH master Bill Osier, Lonely Weekend won at first asking over the solid obstacles with an impressive performance over the stiff Ben Venue Farm course near Flint Hill. “He jumped quite well,” said winning rider Tom Garner. “He’s obviously quite green, being his first start (over timber.) But he jumped better and better,” edging to the lead with three furlongs to go and drawing away under a vigorous hand ride in the deep homestretch.
Kentucky-bred Lonely Weekend was bred by House of Chanel heirs, Alain and Gerard Wertheimer of France. The Wertheimer name is synonymous with excellence in racing, having produced leading stallions Lyphard, Green Dancer and Riverman, in addition to numerous champions in the U.S. and in Europe.
Lonely Weekend won two of 11 starts on the flat and $100,000 for the Wertheimers before joining Riverdee.
“I’d seen him in the paddock one day at Laurel,” Clancy explained. “I just loved him; he’s beautiful – had the right connections, was well-managed, really taken care of. Everything you’d want in a horse.”
Clancy reached out to trainer Graham Motion a few months later when Lonely Weekend’s form on the flat tailed off. He won his first start for Riverdee that fall on the turf and showed promise over fences, breaking his hurdle maiden at the spectator-free, COVID-altered Virginia Gold Cup meet. Lonely Weekend was injured in the effort and spent a year recovering from a tendon tear.
“You know, the part of COVID people didn’t factor was how we manage our (race)horses,” Clancy said. “Because the calendar was all changed, and we didn’t know if meets would cancel, we’d get them really fit, back off, choose a date, have it disappear. You were sort of forced to run because there were not a lot of options.”
Lonely Weekend recovered fully from the strain, and trainer Todd Wyatt’s wife, Upperville native Blair Waterman Wyatt, started the horse foxhunting in preparation for his next career opportunity. “Blair had said from day one that he looks like a timber horse,” Clancy said. “He’s a little tricky to ride (in a race), though, not an amateur horse, so again we’ve got to manage him since there are even less timber races (open to professional jockeys) to choose from.
“He pulls, and you don’t want to get in a fight with a big strong horse like that because you don’t win that one. Tom (Garner) did a great job,” settling Lonely Weekend over the first few fences, then resisting the urge to fight when they jumped naturally to the lead on the long Ben Venue backstretch.
Alone over the last, Lonely Weekend repelled late rallies from Paddy’s Crown (Harry Beswick) and First Friday (Barry Foley) to win by almost two lengths under a hand ride from Garner.
Clancy was cautious when asked where they aim next. “We’re playing the long game with this horse,” he said. “He certainly has the scope to be a big-fence horse, but it’s tricky to manage horses like this (because) there aren’t a lot of options for timber.”
Less than a tenth of the National Steeplechase Association-sanctioned races are over timber; more are run over hurdles because the jumps are portable, and the most prize money is offered in hurdle races.
On the other hand, “timber is king,” Clancy said of the classic steeplechase sport. The game’s best-known marquis events are over timber – the Virginia Gold Cup and Maryland Hunt Cup. “But you have to manage a horse to get there.”
In the other day’s racing, Wyatt and Garner also partnered with Bruton Street’s Agravain to win a division of the maiden hurdle. It was the English-bred 6-year-old’s first start over hurdles.
Steeplechasing shifts to Clarke County next weekend for the April 17 Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point. Complete results; more photos; next week’s entries; and more are at centralentryoffice.com.
