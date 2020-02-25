Countless teams in sports history started slow, didn’t scare anyone, then abruptly peaked at the right time.
After losing four starters and their coach from a regional playoff team, Kettle Run was considered an afterthought in the Northwestern District boys basketball race, but lo and behold, they’re joining Millbrook in the regional playoffs.
The Cougars lost to Millbrook 47-34 in the Northwestern District tournament final on Feb. 20, but their season isn’t done, with a Class 4 Region C semifinal Tuesday at Loudoun County.
“It seemed like it clicked in everybody’s head how special this can be,” senior guard Drew Tapscott said. “Instead of everybody wanting to leave practice, it turned into everybody wanting to stay longer at practice. Everybody bought in and we got on a roll.”
The No. 6-seeded Cougars entered the final having won seven of nine and making school history with a 47-45 win over the No. 2-seeded Handley in the semifinals.
“As a player I never beat Handley and as a coach I finally got one,” said Kettle Run coach Christian Yancey. “It wasn’t necessarily a sense of gratification for me but a sense of gratification for those guys. They can say they are the first Kettle Run team to beat Handley.”
Kettle Run also upset No. 3 James Wood 49-45 in the quarters.
Weeks ago, after a 1-6 start, Yancey told his team they’d reached rock bottom, and it was time to shine.
“I lean on six seniors,” Yancey said. “They lead the team and I delegate a lot of leadership roles to them. They brought us back from a hard time. I told them we hit rock bottom and that we only had up to go.”
The Cougars made a conscious decision to go all-in after the poor start, but it didn’t happen overnight.
“We had a lot of long afternoons and long nights in practice. There was a lot of yelling and a lot of bickering back and forth. Some guys left the gym hating me some days,” Yancey said. “But we finally bought in and I have a lot of love.”
Against Millbrook, Kettle Run struggled offensively with just four points in the first quarter, all by Tapscott, and trailed 23-14 at the half.
Kettle Run got an early 3-pointer from Jacob Robinson in the third quarter and used it to spark a 9-2 run to pull within two points.
Tapscott, who led the Cougars with 16 points, put fear into the packed crowd in Winchester before Millbrook eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“They are hot at the right time,” said Millbrook coach Robert Harris. “They have one heck of a guard in Drew Tapscott. He is fantastic. I think he scored 30-plus points both times we played them in the regular season. They play hard as heck. They make it a difficult time to go up against them.”
Much like their season, the Cougars are taking Thursday’s loss in stride.
“It is good to be peaking,” Tapscott said. “We got a reality check tonight but it is good to happen now instead of in regionals on Tuesday. We have to get back after it and try to get that regional championship.”
“Everyone is buying into the coach and it is a different atmosphere,” said senior Trevor Yergey. “I don’t think this is a big setback. I think we will bounce right back. We just have to focus and figure out what to do against Loudoun County.”
“We have found our groove,” Yancey said. “We will go back in the lab, start blasting music, start shooting and watch some film.”
