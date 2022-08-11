Juliana Silvernale’s intimidating presence on the lacrosse field often left rival goalies wondering from what angle her next goal would come from.
Over her five-year Highland School career, Silvernale scored 145 goals, including an eye-popping 63 as a senior.
The dangerous 5-foot-5 midfield- er played an important role in the Hawks’ 2018 and 2019 state championship squads and helped Highland make the state semifinals each of her last two seasons. Coupled with he contributions in field hockey, Silvernale is 2022 Fauquier Times Highland School Girls Athlete of the Year.
Silvernale, who played Highland lacrosse as an eighth grader, was the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior and will play lacrosse at York College of Pennsylvania, an NCAA Division III program located about three hours away.
“I know she’s going to do well, and I can’t wait to see what she does,” said Highland girls field hockey and lacrosse coach Kristen Conques.
- By Jason S. Rufner/Special to the Fauquier TImes
Brotherly influence
Silvernale always looked up to her older brother Jack, a Highland lacrosse star who played at Randolph-Macon College.
“I was dragged to all of my broth- er’s tournaments and games, and I was just so sick of lacrosse 24/7 from his side, but then when I started playing it, I just fell in love with it,” she said.
Jack, who is over four years older, acknowledges how diligently his sister trains.
“She worked out hard. Always practicing, always asking for me to help her with stuff, and trying to improve and get better so that she could try to one up me,” said Jack, who is training for a career in law enforcement like their father Bruce.
Bruce, a retired detective, recalled Jack doing 30 sit-ups when Jack was 10 and Juliana wanting to copy him. “She whipped out 120 sit-ups, and goes, ‘Is this how you do it?’ And it totally deflated him because she could have kept going. She just got bored and stopped. It was funnier than heck,” he said.
The siblings used to train in lacrosse together and Jack still gives Juliana drills and sends her videos of trick shots. “Next thing you know, she’ll be doing that in one of the games,” he said.
63 goals as a senior
In lacrosse, Silvernale was an of- ten unstoppable force who tallied 63 goals and eight assists as a senior.
Silvernale also handled many faceoffs for the Hawks. For her career, she totaled 58 assists, a vital job that showed her feistiness and talent. 89 draw controls, 76 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers.
She made all-conference three times and all-state team three times. “She has this amazing ability to set up plays and set up space for others to get these great goals, and she is just very unselfish in that way,” Conques said. “She gets as much joy from an assist as she does from a goal.”
A midfielder in field hockey, Silvernale scored five goals and had five assists, making her a leading scorer. She also made all-conference three times.
Silvernale showed dedication to her teammates and her craft. “Her ability to think of others in plays as a team and not as an individual, is one of her strengths – probably her strongest strength,” her dad Bruce said. “She has a very keen eye to the field, and she understands multiple steps in the games.”
Brother Jack said he thinks Juliana’s selflessness on the field is what helped her stand out to college coaches. “They like to see people that are team players. That’s all she’s ever done is just be a team player through and through,” he said.
Role model
Off the field, Silvernale is involved in Morgan’s Message, a group inspired by the suicide of former Kettle Run lacrosse star Morgan Rodgers. It’s aimed at educating and advocating for the mental health of student-athletes.
“Juliana is very passionate. She did what she needed to do to make sure Morgan’s Message was part of Highland, and she really wanted to be part of that and take the lead on that,” said her mother Gina.
Silvernale was captain for both field hockey and lacrosse her senior year and easily gained the respect of her teammates.
“She empowers others [and] in- spires them to want to be better, and she doesn’t say it in a way to make anybody feel bad about themselves; she really encourages them to try something new,” Conques said.
Set to play at York
Finding a location to play college women’s lacrosse was not easy, with the pandemic complicating the process.
Silvernale’s sophomore lacrosse season was lost due to COVID-19, which is usually when the recruit- ment process begins, and she officially committed to York after her junior year season ended.
She plans on majoring in psychology and hopes to work in law enforcement and do criminal profiling or forensic psychology.
“We know that she’s going to the school that she’s meant to go to,” Gina said. “We’re all so excited for her.”
