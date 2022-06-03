It felt like a natural for the area, said Dog Daze organizer Billie Jo Pearl, a full day of events and demonstrations to showcase the wide variety of working dogs on the job in the region.
And she was right.
Nearly 1,000 attended the inaugural event held Saturday, May 28 at Middleburg’s Glenwood Park. Dozens of breeds were represented on the all-day program of events, with hundreds of breeds represented on the sidelines as guests were invited to bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs to enjoy the action as well.
“The mission for the day was to celebrate the working dog and other outdoor sporting pursuits while also promoting the countryside and family values,” said Pearl, also director of operations at the Middleburg-based Masters of Foxhounds Association. “We certainly accomplished that. It was so wonderful to have the opportunity to share our passion and values and to watch people enjoy what we enjoy.
“The response (from the public) was fantastic. I am thrilled that the attendees were so engaged with the exhibitors. It was a great day for the working dog, their handlers and outdoor activities.”
“We’re having a wonderful time,” said Elizabeth Daskalovitz, visiting Glenwood for the first time. She brought daughter Piper, 7, and their family dog, Barklay, to check out working canines from stockdogs to hunting hounds, from narcotics dogs to search and rescue dogs. “Barklay doesn’t really have a job,” added Piper.
Pearl said plans are already underway for a 2023 event. She plans to add dock diving and lure-coursing demos as well as more opportunities for participation in fun classes and contests for visitors.
Find details and more photos on the Dog Daze Facebook page.
