Living in Italy the past few weeks, Jazmon Gwathmey has found some unexpected free time to further appreciate the historic moment she helped give Puerto Rico in early February.
Gwathmey, a 2011 Liberty High graduate, was arguably the most important player for the Puerto Rico national team that earned the first women’s basketball Olympics bid in the island’s history during the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bourges, France, Feb. 6-9. But Gwathmey, 27, couldn’t celebrate that unprecedented accomplishment back in Puerto Rico due to her prior commitment to Fila San Martino di Lupari, a professional team in Italy.
So Gwathmey, whose mother, Iris Campos, was born in Puerto Rico, went from that FIBA tournament back to Italy. Shortly thereafter the coronavirus spread enough for San Martino to cancel of some its games, as Italy has reported the most coronavirus cases outside of China and South Korea.
Nearby, Japan announced Tuesday it was considering postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled to begin July 24.
“I’m a little concerned. … I’m jut aching to play,” said Gwathmey, a 2016 James Madison University graduate who spent three seasons playing in the WNBA and recently signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun.
But even the cancellation of the 2020 Games wouldn’t negate the pride she feels from giving Puerto Rico some international recognition as an Olympic qualifier.
“I love playing for them,” she said of the national team, which she’s been a member of for two years. “The country itself is excited for us.”
Puerto Rico entered FIBA group play as the lowest-ranked team in the four-team France pool, but Gwathmey’s team upset Brazil 91-89 in overtime Feb. 6, spreading smiles and tears across the faces of many of Puerto Rico’s players.
Brazil lost it next two games to officially clinch Puerto Rico’s first Olympic bid, which had profound meaning after the island’s recent tribulations. Puerto Rico continues to feel significant aftershocks following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake Jan. 7, which happened with the island still recovering from devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.
“Puerto Rico itself has been through so much,” Gwathmey said. “They get punched and punched, and get up and get punched again, and get up again.
“So it’s something we wanted to do so bad for Puerto Rico,” she said of qualifying for the Olympics. “We wanted to make them happy. That’s why [all the players] were so emotional” after beating Brazil.
Especially because Puerto Rico trailed 65-55 early in the fourth quarter before forcing overtime at 83-83. Gwathmey played 43 of the 45 minutes and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“I just remember being so exhausted,” she said. “Then the final buzzer went off and I was just relieved, and that was the best feeling ever.
“We knew we were underdogs and we worked so hard start to finish,” she said.
Puerto Rico entered as the No. 23 team in the FIBA rankings with Brazil at No. 15, while No. 2 Australia beat Puerto Rico 100-74 Feb. 8 and No. 5 France won 89-51 Feb. 9. Gwathmey ended up as the fourth-leading scorer in the Bourges group with 17 points per game, and she tied for second with 2.3 steals per contest, adding 5.3 rebounds per game.
So Gwathmey was one of five players named to the pool’s all-star team. She received a trophy at center court with the likes of Australia's Liz Cambage, one of the WNBA’s top players.
“I didn’t even know there was an all-star team,” Gwathmey said with a laugh. “They just pulled me to the side and told me to stand there.”
She also didn’t have many memories from actually playing those three FIBA games, but she later watched highlights to truly appreciate her performance after receiving great feedback from her father, William Gwathmey.
“I blacked out,” Jazmon Gwathmey said of playing in France. “I hit tunnel vision and I just went for it. I wasn’t thinking about anything.
“It felt good being able to play like that,” she said, “and clearly it gets my name out there more.”
Only 16 days after the FIBA tournament, the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun signed Gwathmey to a training camp contract after she last played for the Indiana Fever in 2018. But her time in the WNBA and at JMU – as one of the Dukes’ best players in history – didn’t feel the same as playing for Puerto Rico’s national team.
“For your college, it’s like 20,000 people” you play for, Gwathmey said. “For a country it’s thousands and thousands and thousands of people. We’re very prideful of that.
“I walk on the street in Puerto Rico and people know me, and it’s four hours from one side of the island to the other side,” she said. “When I go home [to Virginia] nobody knows me there” on a grand scale.
Before joining San Martino’s team in Italy during mid-January, Gwathmey played internationally for teams in Spain and Australia. So her playing career has taken her to South Korea, Hungary and Portugal, among other countries, while she’s enjoyed vacationing in Dubai and Maldives after never traveling outside the United States prior to 2016.
“I’ve seen a lot of different places, which is pretty cool,” Gwathmey said. “It has it’s perks for sure, but the down [side] is you’re away from family and friends.”
