Dog Daze event scheduled Saturday
The inaugural Dog Daze working dog event is Saturday, May 28 at Glenwood Park in Middleburg. There will be hound and working dog presentations and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with shopping, food trucks and canine activities all day.
Leashed dogs are allowed.
The event is hosted by the Middleburg-based Masters of Foxhounds Association.
Exhibitors include local groups Middleburg Hunt, Detection K9, Ridgeside K9 and Hunt Country K9, plus Canine Companions for Independence, Raptor Hill Falconry, the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, Hill and Hollow Bassets, Herd Ewe Sheepdogs, Becca Phizmont Terriers, the Virginia State Police Bloodhounds and more.
Children are invited to participate in a pet costume competition, a best frisbee catch and stick pony races. There will also be a fly-casting demo.
Admission is free; there is a $20 per car parking charge.
A complete time schedule and more details are at mfha.com.
The world’s largest foxhound bench-show is Sunday at Morven Park
The annual American Foxhound Club hound show started in 1934 at the Montpelier estate in Orange County; it was held for seven years until World War I interrupted. The Virginia Foxhound Club replaced the old American Foxhound Club when it was established in 1954, with the new group’s first show, also held at Montpelier, that same year.
The show moved to the Upperville Colt and Horse Show grounds in 1961, then to Glenwood Park in Middleburg, then to the Glenara estate on Crest Hill Road near Marshall in 1965.
The event grew so much it shifted to Oatlands, south of Leesburg in 1970, then in 1996 to Morven Park north of town.
The weekend schedule includes an 11 a.m. book talk at the Morven Park carriage museum on Saturday, May 28 by author Marian Eason to discuss her new book, “A history of the North Cotswold Hunt.”
A Huntsmen’s Room induction ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, with Casanova Hunt’s Tommy Lee Jones, Keswick Hunt’s Jake Carle and California huntsman David Wendler joining the hunting hall of fame.
The national hunting horn blowing contest is Saturday night at the Morven Park mansion.
The show begins at 9 a.m. Sunday and runs all day.
There are four rings – American foxhounds, English, Crossbred and Penn Marydel. The popular junior handlers’ classes are at 12 noon
Admission and parking are free. A complete class list and more history are at virginiafoxhoundclub.com.
Twilight Polo returns May 28
The popular Twilight Polo series starts up at Great Meadow near The Plains Saturday, May 28, with three games each evening starting at 6.
Grass games are held at Great Meadow most Sunday mornings, with arena games also held at club president and polo school chief instructor John Gobin's farm in Middleburg.
Tournaments include the Sherman memorial, women's arena championship, U.S. Open arena championship and U.S. arena handicap.
Details on season passes, polo school lessons and more are at twilightpolo.com.
Racing returns to Colonial Downs – in a big way
The 2022 season at Colonial Downs in New Kent County offers more racing and higher purse money than ever before. The meet runs July 11 to Sept. 7 with racing scheduled Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1:45 p.m. Hurdle races are planned every Monday.
The $300,000 grade 3 Virginia Derby and Virginia Oaks are scheduled Sept. 6. All Colonial races are televised on TVG.
Colonial and the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association support the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance; since 2019, the two organizations have contributed more than $100,000 for the care of retired racehorses.
More is at colonialdowns.com.
Trail ride series continues June 5
The Old Dominion Hounds host an open trail ride Sunday, June 5 from Running Fields in Orlean. The guided ride begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served after the two-hour slow-pace ride.
Find more details and a hunt fixture map on the ODH Facebook page.
Crystal Crown returns July 23
The Tri-State Riding Club hosts a Crystal Crown judged pleasure ride series event on Saturday, July 23 at Camp Highroad near Aldie. Find registration and ride information at tristaterc.org.
