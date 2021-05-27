IN BRIEF: Equestrian news

Oatlands Memorial Day ride this Sunday
The U.S. Trail Ride equestrian group will host a benefit ride Sunday, May 30 at historic Oatlands south of Leesburg. Riders may select from self-guided trails of four or eight miles, with lunch served afterward. Go to ustrailride.org to register.
Jumper show at Great Meadow slated May 31
Memorial Day marks the Casanova Warrenton Pony Club benefit jumper show in the Fleming Farm arena at Great Meadow near The Plains. Divisions range from poles for young horses and riders to modified. Entry information is at casanovawarrenton.ponyclub.org.
Piedmont Foxhounds summer series starts June 5
The Piedmont Foxhounds will host a summer trail series. The June 5 ride moves off from Bloomfield in Round Hill, the June 12 ride from Buttonwood near Middleburg, the June 19 ride from Welbourne near Middleburg and the June 26 ride from Corotoman near Upperville.
All rides begin at 9 a.m. Call the hunt monitor for more: (540) 592-7199.
Polo news
Twilight Polo returns to Great Meadow Saturday, June 5, with evening arena matches starting at 6 p.m.
A new field series hosted by Virginia United Polo begins June 13 at Great Meadow.
Leesburg’s Morven Park hosts Saturday evening polo starting on July 17.
Find details on all three clubs on their respective Facebook pages.
Local dog going for Westminster win
Gainesville veterinarian Dr. Scott Dove and wife Ceil welcomed another championship for their Scottish Deerhound breeding and showing operation when Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser won the Central New Jersey Hound Show last week. Claire also won the prestigious National Dog Show earlier this year, teeing up her participation in the Westminster Kennel Club show June 12 to 13 at the historic Lyndhurst estate in New York.
The Doves won the first-ever Westminster Best in Show title from the hound group with their Foxcliffe Hickory in 2011. Claire Randall Fraser is a granddaughter of Hickory.
Professional handler Angela Lloyd of Amissville shows the Foxcliffe dogs.
Westminster will be live streamed online and televised on the Fox network.
Trail ride and more from Old Dominion
The Old Dominion Hounds will host an open trail ride on Sunday, June 6 from Tanner Branch Farm near Orlean. The two-hour ride starts at 9 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch.
ODH is having a party at the Copper Fox Distillery in Sperryville on June 12, and hosting a golf tournament in Front Royal on June 19.
Find more information at theolddominionhounds.com.
Upperville upcoming
The June 7 to 13 Upperville Colt and Horse Show will be open to the public and free to attend, say show officials. The 168th show is oldest in the nation, founded in 1853.
Featured events include the $30,000 Upperville American Standard National grand prix Thursday evening, a $37,000 FEI CSI4* power and speed stakes Thursday afternoon, the $73,000 FEI4* Upperville Welcome Stakes Friday at 2 p.m., the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Saturday at 4 p.m. and the $213,300 FEI4* Upperville Jumper Classic Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Leadline classes, side-saddle and a Wall of Honor induction ceremony are in the main arena Saturday, with a Horses and Horsepower auto show planned Sunday.
The Upperville show was newly recognized as a “green horse show” for the group’s dedication to recycling, using a digital prize list, erosion control, local sourcing, composting and having the grounds in conservation easement. More is online at upperville.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.