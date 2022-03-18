Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Point scheduled Saturday
Historic event runs at Airlie
The 82nd annual Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Point will be held Saturday, March 19 at Airlie in Warrenton.
A nine-race card begins at noon, with hurdles and timber joining two turf races at the popular side-saddle race.
One of seven Virginia point-to-points, the Warrenton races feature a shipping bonus for Virginia-owned or -trained runners at the meet, sponsored by the Virginia Equine Alliance.
Parking, and ticket options include hillside parking spaces, railside tailgate spots and general admission.
Complete entries can be found at centralentryoffice.com. More details about the races are at warrentonhunt.com or call (703) 328-7311.
Ride out with RideFauquier
The local RideFauquier club is open for 2022 membership. Club officials report that the expanded trail system at Meetze Station Park in Warrenton is in great shape after lots of work over the winter. A new hardened stream crossing has been completed allowing access to more miles of trail behind Lord Fairfax Community College.
Become a member or find out more online at ridefauquier.com.
Polo passes go on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 season of Twilight Polo at Great Meadow near The Plains. Pre-purchase options include general admission car passes, one-night railside reserved box seating, one-night tailgate spaces, annual season parking spaces and larger entertaining spaces at either end of the arena.
The season runs May 28 to Sept. 10, with arena play every Saturday night and field play on Sundays.
Details are at greatmeadowpoloclub.com or call (540) 253-9845.
Save the date(s) – 169th Upperville show
The oldest horse show in the nation, the 169th Upperville Colt and Horse Show runs June 5 to 12 at Salem and Grafton Farms in Upperville. The AA-rated show features hunters, jumpers, ponies and more in five rings every day. UCHS is designated a Heritage Horse Show by the U.S. Equestrian Federation.
The $216,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4* is set Sunday, June 12. The day’s entertainment includes the international level grand prix, a hat contest and a Horses and Horsepower classic car show.
Established in 1853, today the show is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that raises funds for the churches of Upperville Outreach Program and other area charities. For complete schedules and up-to-the-minute results, visit upperville.com.
Harness meet expands
Virginia harness racing is poised to grow its game this fall when Shenandoah Downs hosts its seventh pari-mutuel meet Sept. 16 to Nov. 6. That’s three extra weeks of racing, with cards slated Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The 25th Virginia Breeders Championships are featured on closing day, Nov. 6.
The Virginia Harness Horse Association is highlighting a new breeding initiative – a sired-stakes program that rewards winning stallion owners and mare owners and creates eight $60,000 stakes races for program participants in their 2- and 3-year-old seasons. Since the announcement of the sired-stakes program, 16 stallions have committed to stand in Virginia, up from three last year.
The VHHA will also continue its popular Virginia-certified program rewarding owners of standardbreds raised in Virginia.
Details are at vhha.net.
