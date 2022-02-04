Horse briefs

Steeplechase, hunter pace schedules posted
Check the updated Central Entry Office website for the entire Virginia Steeplechase Association race and hunter pace schedule. The spring season kicks off with the March 5 Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point at The Hill in Boston. The weather date is March 12. The Warrenton point-to-point is March 19 at Airlie in Warrenton. The Piedmont point-to-point is March 26 at Salem Farm in Upperville. The Old Dominion point-to-point is April 9 at Ben Venue Farm near Flint Hill. The Blue Ridge point-to-point is April 17 at Woodley Farm in Berryville. The Loudoun point-to-point is April 24 at Morven Park in Leesburg. The Middleburg point-to-point is May 1 at Glenwood Park in Middleburg.
The National Steeplechase Association calendar visits Virginia for the April 23 Middleburg Spring Races at Glenwood Park, the April 30 Foxfield Races near Charlottesville and the May 7 Virginia Gold Cup.
Hunter paces are Piedmont on March 26, Orange County Hounds on April 2, Old Dominion on April 10, Rappahannock on April 16, Blue Ridge on April 23 and Warrenton on April 30.
Complete details and entry information are at centralentryoffice.com.
Hound club lunch set Feb. 13
The Virginia Foxhound Club’s annual meeting is Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Fauquier Springs Country Club west of Warrenton. A silent auction and social hour start at noon, with lunch at 1 p.m. followed by guest speaker Tad Coffin. Coffin was three-day eventing gold medalist at the Pam Am games and Olympics. Coffin crafts custom saddles at his home workshop in Ruckersville.
Details are at virginiafoxhoundclub.org.
New hunter show series listed in Middleburg
Fox Chase Farm in Middleburg hosts two show series this winter – one for ponies, one for horses. Pony show dates are Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19. Horse show dates are Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20.
Find more information at themiddleburgbarn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022-Hunter-Show-Prize-List1.pdf.
Tuesday Talks return Feb. 8
The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg hosts the popular Tuesday Talk series as webinars for a second year.
Lectures include: Feb. 8, Dr. Krista Estell on spinal cord disease in the horse; March 8, Dr. Maureen Kelleher on equine orthopedics; and April 12, Dr. Jennifer Barrett on new findings about colic.
All lectures begin at 7 p.m., with a Q and A session (online) after the presentations.
Log in to emc.vetmed.vt.edu to follow the lecture series.
Winter show series at Frying Pan Park
The TWA winter hunter-jumper series is scheduled at Frying Pan Park in Herndon. Hunter dates are Feb. 12, March 5 and March 19.
Jumper dates are Feb. 13, March 6 and March 20.
A full prize list and entry details are on the TWA Facebook page.
Horse World Expo returns
After two years away, the Horse World Expo returns March 3 to 6 to the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. Theatre Equus, a musical equine revue, headlines the shopping and demo exposition, with more than 160 seminars, clinics, demonstrations, competitions and entertainment in addition to vendors and sales.
Full information is at horseworldexpo.com.
Racing into 2022
Fresh on the heels of a record setting thoroughbred meet in 2021, race dates for an expanded 2022 Colonial Downs meet have been released. The New Kent County track runs 27 days, July 11 to Sept. 7. Purses will average $600,000 a day.
The schedule mirrors the ’21 slate, with racing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.
The 2021 meet had 21 race days and an average daily betting handle of $2,240,000. A total of $10.4 million in purse monies were distributed and average field was 8.36 starters per race.
“This is very positive news for Colonial for 2022 with two extra weeks of racing,” said track vice president of racing operations Jill Byrne. “We’re keeping our schedule the same as last year, running afternoon programs early in the week. We want to let bettors and horsemen know that Colonial Downs is back and at a very high level.”
Details are at colonialdowns.com.
Harness racing returns to Shenandoah Downs in Woodstock Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. An eight-week pari-mutuel follows, Sept. 16 to Nov. 13.
Racing is Fridays at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. Find more at shenandoahdowns.com.
Equine art exhibit on display through March
The National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg is hosting an exhibit, “40 Years of the American Academy of Equine Art.” Works explore the rich history of the AAEA, and they’re on display until March 20.
Begun in Middleburg in 1980 and now based in Lexington, Kentucky, AAEA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and sharing art that celebrates the horse in sport and life. It also offers hands-on instruction from sporting artists.
Founding members were some of the top sporting painters and sculptors of the day: Jean Bowman, June Harrah, Henry Koehler, William Wallace Nall, Marilyn Newmark, Eve Fout, Marie-Louise Radziwill, Richard Stone Reeves, Sam Savitt and Else Tuckerman.
Also on view is In Focus: Eve Prime Fout, who lived in The Plains.
A virtual panel discussion between curator Claudia Pfeiffer, AAEA president Yvonne Todd and several AAEA artists will take place in late January. The program is free to view.
The sporting library and museum was established in 1954 as a research library for horse and field sports. NSLM offers a variety of educational programs, exhibitions and family activities throughout the year and is open to researchers and the public. There is no admission fee to the library. Both are open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The popular Sunday Sketch program returns for 2022, free sporting art lessons on the last Sunday of each month from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 30 and Nov. 27.
Sunday Sketch days feature free museum admission.
For more information about Sunday Sketch and other programming at the NSLM, see nationalsporting.org or email info@nationalsporting.org.
Join the Virginia Horse Council
The 2022 membership to the Virginia Horse Council is a perfect way to support Virginia’s equine industry. Membership benefits include a coupon for a free bag of Legends horse feed.
Join on the group’s website: virginiahorsecouncil.org.
RideFauquier membership drive underway
The public equestrian facilities are open at Meetze Station Park east of Warrenton, say club officers. Weather permitting, the public arena and miles of trails are available to association members.
A facility clean-up day will be planned soon, and RideFauquier member Stacy Babish will be organizing group rides as the weather allows. Email her to get on the ride list – ssbabish@aol.com.
