National hunter championship qualifier this Sunday
The Masters of Foxhounds Association is holding a series of qualifying hunter trials around the nation for horse-and-rider pairs to qualify to take part in the championship finals on May 28, 2023.
The MFHA Virginia Region qualifier is scheduled Nov. 13, hosted by the Old Dominion Hounds at its hunter trial field in Orlean. Entries will take part in a three-phase test – hunter hack, mock hunt and a handy hunter course for the top 12.
There are divisions for first flight – jumping and hilltoppers – non-jumping.
Entries must be subscribers of an MFHA-recognized pack.
Spectators are encouraged to attend to watch the best of the region. Check the ODH Facebook page for start time details.
Beagle trials judging best of the best
The National Beagle Club in Aldie hosts the National Beagle Field Trials Nov. 10 to 13. Packs from around the nation will compete in three-couple, five-couple, seven-couple and bench classes.
There is no admission charge to spectate at the event held at the historic Institute Farm.
Find details at nationalbeagleclub.org.
Winter show series start up
Red Gate Farm in Bluemont hosts a jumper show and combined test Sunday, Nov. 13. Details are at redgatefarmva.com.
The Winslett Advantage kicks off its winter series at Frying Pan Park in Herndon on Dec. 17, with hunter and jumper shows each month through April. Find more on the TWA Facebook page.
Almeda Farm in Boyce hosts cowboy dressage practice and obstacle practice. Dressage days are scheduled Nov. 19 and 20, and again Dec. 17. More is at almedafarm.com.
