Poker ride scheduled Sunday
The Old Dominion Hounds hosts a poker ride Sunday, May 22. Riders can take to the self-guided trail anytime between 12 and 2 p.m. They'll draw five cards along the way, with the winning hand at the end of the ride getting a prize.
There will be refreshments afterwards.
The event starts at Destinaire Farm near Hume.
Find more details and directions on the ODH Facebook page
Lees wins national photo contest
Warrenton photographer Douglas Lees won another national prize Saturday, the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards photo of the year.
In the winning action photo, jockey Courtney Dankanich catches some air on Debra Kachel’s Pony Up in a hurdle race at the 2021 Virginia Gold Cup meet.
Lees is no stranger to awards – he’s won two Eclipse Awards for best racing photograph of the year, both for steeplechase shots.
AHP awards were started in 1976 to honor the equestrian press. This year’s conference and awards were held in Lexington, Kentucky.
Complete results from the AHP awards are at amercianhorsepubs.org.
Helping those who help horses
An open trail ride is scheduled Saturday, May 28 to benefit the Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team that assists local responders and livestock owners.
The entry fee is tax-deductible.
Riders can take off on the marked, self-guided trail ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Three Oaks Farm in Rixeyville. There are judged pleasure ride-style obstacles along the way for practice.
Find the sign-up form at littleforkvfrc.org.
Equine Rescue League open house this weekend
The Equine Rescue League in Lovettsville will host its annual open house May 21 and 22. There are bake and tack sales, pony events, rescue horses available and more. Admission is free, with donations encouraged to the non-profit organization.
Find more about the event and the group’s mission at equinerescueleague.org.
Rescheduled TWA events at Warrenton showgrounds
The TWA schooling series resumes with a hunter show May 28 and a jumper show May 29 at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds. Other show dates are June 18 and 19, July 23 and 24, Sept. 24 and 25 and Oct. 8 and 9.
Find details, prize list and online entry at twahorseshows.yolasite.com.
Picturesque Farm show schedule published
Picturesque Farm in Warrenton will host a series of hunter schooling shows through the summer. Show dates are June 14 and 22, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Aug. 3 and 10. Divisions range from leadline through pleasure and low hunter.
The full prize list and entry details are at picturesquefarm.com.
Four Winds Farm hosts hunter, western series
Four Winds Farm in Nokesville hosts this year’s Prince William Horse Association English and western show series.
English show dates are June 19, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 18 and Oct. 9, with divisions ranging from hunter in-hand to working hunter.
Western show dates are June 12, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 11 and Oct. 2, with divisions ranging from grooming and showmanship to a working ranch division, games and speed classes.
Complete information is at pwha.net.
Summerduck Run series posted
Summerduck Run Farm in Culpeper hosts a hunter schooling series this summer. Dates are May 29, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25, with divisions ranging from pre-short stirrup to working hunter, with a special thoroughbred hunter division.
A prize list is available on the farm’s Facebook page.
Upperville showgrounds adds schooling show
A new schooling jumper show has been added Sunday, June 5 just before the 169th annual Upperville Colt and Horse Show, June 6 to 12.
The June 5 schooling show has classes in jumper ring 1 and in the grand prix arena.
One of the farms the historic event is held on -- Grafton Farm east of Upperville -- was recently placed on the Virginia Department of Historic Resources Virginia Landmarks Register.
Established in 1853 by Col. Richard Henry Dulany to improve local breeding stock, Upperville is the nation’s oldest horse show. Some of the oak tree canopy dates to the Revolutionary War era, and the grounds were witness to action during the Civil War.
A complete history of the competition and a full prize list for this year’s show is at upperville.com.
Starter trials in Marshall
Elysian Hills in Marshall will host a “starter” horse trials June 5. Riders can choose from any or all three phases – dressage, cross-country and show jumping and can opt to repeat parts of the tests throughout the event.
Elysian Hills hosts a jumper derby event – part show jumping, part cross-country, on July 2.
An online entry form can be found at elysianhills.com.
Weekday dressage show series
The Commonwealth Dressage and Combined Training Association hosts a weekday evening dressage schooling show series this summer at Great Meadow in The Plains. Show dates are June 9, June 22 and July 14. Details are at cdcta.clubexpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.