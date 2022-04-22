Horsemen helping horses
The Foundation for the Horse, the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, donated $50,000 to help displaced horses in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
AAEP is distributing the money through its partnership with the British Equine Veterinary Association and its charitable arm BEVA Trust. The groups are collaborating on equine relief efforts in and around Ukraine with British Vet Professionals for Ukraine and British Equestrians for Ukraine.
The goal is to support the veterinary and equestrian communities in Ukraine and those evacuated into Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.
Read the full story and make donations at aaep.org.
Steeplechase this week
The 101st annual Middleburg Spring Races are scheduled Saturday, April 23 at Glenwood Park in Middleburg. Post time is 1 p.m. for the first of eight races. With $215,000 in purses on the day, featured are the $75,000, grade 2 Temple Gwathmey hurdle handicap and the $25,000 Middleburg Hunt Cup timber stakes.
Tickets are sold out, but the races can be viewed on live stream. Find complete entries, prior weeks’ results and a link to the livestream at nationalsteeplechase.com.
Sunday racing moves to Leesburg’s Morven Park for the 56th annual Loudoun Hunt Point-to-Point. Post time is noon for the first of eight races, with program-opening side-saddle and pony races, plus races over hurdles and on the turf. Ticket information and complete entries are at centralentryoffice.com.
They’re off – Churchill Downs has contract on Colonial Downs
Churchill Downs CEO William Carstanjen addressed the Virginia Racing Commission at the April 6 meeting in Richmond, speaking of the “fantastic building blocks that are in place. There is so much opportunity here. We want to make racing even more special than it has been using some of the resources and expertise we have.
“We want to bring Virginia racing to the forefront.”
Churchill Downs plans include getting more historical horse racing machines deployed to boost purse money and race days, add more stakes races, add a Kentucky Derby prep race and have 50 days of racing at the New Kent County racecourse.
More is at vabred.org.
Local student earns all-conference equestrian honors
The Bridgewater College equestrian team competed at the college equestrian championships April 3 at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.
Marshall native and Fauquier High grad Casey Poe qualified for the top 10 in the conference; her Bridgewater team won fifth.
The event included two over fences phases, where all four riders from each team competed, and the score was taken from the average of two judges. The final round was on the flat.
Bridgewater is a private, four-year liberal arts college, founded in 1880 and located in the Shenandoah Valley. of Virginia. With just 1,500 students, the school is regularly competitive in the top tier of inter-collegiate equestrian competition.
Achieving balance with artist Diana Reuter-Twining
A new bronze is being installed at the National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg, with a special ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Artist Diana Reuter-Twining previously installed an outdoor bronze, Equipoise. The second is entitled Maestro.
Dates for the free Sunday Sketch series at the museum have been released. On the last Sunday of every month, guests are invited to join a local artist for a drawing class at 2:30 p.m.
Make reservations for either event with ereeb@nationalsporting.org. More details are at nationalsporting.org.
Hunter show set for April 23
TWA hosts a rated hunter show Saturday, April 23 at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds. A prize list and entry details are at twahorseshows.yolasite.com.
Henry, Dennis on view at Sporting Library
The National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg hosts a new exhibit, “Storied friends: Marguerite Henry and Wesley Dennis.” The show will be on view April 30 to Sept. 11.
The exhibition explores the literary partnership that brought to life Misty of Chincoteague, Sham, Cinnabar the One O’Clock Fox and others through the 15 children’s classics written by Henry, illustrated by Dennis.
Accompanying the exhibit will be the launch of the NSLM’s new book club which will have its first meeting in August to discuss Misty of Chincoteague. A special family weekend showing is slated May 22, with refreshments, story time and tours.
Log on for details: nationalsporting.org.
