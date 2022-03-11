Jumper show slated March 20
The Casanova Warrenton Pony Club hosts an open jumper show March 20 in the Fleming Farm arena and warm-up ring at Great Meadow in The Plains. Divisions range from poles to advanced level eventing height.
Details are on CWPC’s Facebook page.
Horse Expo coming in April
The annual Horse Expo is scheduled April 30 at Frying Pan Park in Herndon. The all-day affair features demonstrations, speakers, clinics, shopping, food trucks and more equine activities.
Find details at fcpaequestrian@fairfaxcounty.gov.
The dog days of summer are starting early this year
The Virginia Foxhound Club show at Morven Park returns this year after two years away. It is scheduled for Memorial Day Sunday, May 29, on the lawn of historic Morven Park in Leesburg.
New this year, a canine working breed Dog Daze event has been added Saturday, May 28 at Glenwood Park in Middleburg.
The Masters of Foxhounds Association hosts a full day of demos and competition by working dogs and hounds. Featured breeds include retrievers – Labs, pointers and spaniels, a K9 police dog demonstration, beagles and bassets, herding sheep dogs, search and rescue dogs, terrier races, sighthound races, agility, companion canines, a foxhound parade and more.
There will also be shopping, food trucks and canine-focused activities and presentations.
If you are interested in attending or volunteering, please contact Billie-Jo Pearl at (540) 883-0883 or office@mfha.com
