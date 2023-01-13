Volunteer Foal Watch training sessions set Jan. 10, 19
The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg is looking for volunteer help to monitor and observe newborn foals that are patients at the regional horse hospital.
The program runs February through June.
No horse experience is necessary, and training will be provided for the four-hour shifts that run around the clock.
Training sessions will be held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. Tasks can range from sitting with sick or premature foals in the neonatal ICU to keep them properly positioned, help them stand to nurse or tube-feed them, grooming and hand-milking mares, cleaning stalls, laundry, helping veterinarians and technicians and more.
Volunteers age 14 to 17 can help when accompanied by a trained parent.
Call (703) 771-6800 or log onto emc.vetmed.vt.edu to sign up.
Adult pony club meeting set Jan. 15
The Piedmont chapter of the national Old People’s Riding Club will have its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Jeffersonton Community Center. The Little Fork Fire and Rescue's Large Animal Technical Rescue will give a presentation, and there will be refreshments and a planning session for 2023 activities.
Club activities include lessons in dressage, trail obstacles, poles and cavaletti, stable management and jumping. The club hosts regular musical quadrille training and presentations and trail rides along with unmounted and social activities.
Find details online: oprcpiedmont.org.
Colonial Downs – Grade 1 (times 2)
Colonial Downs in New Kent County was awarded two grade 1 stakes – the Arlington Million and the Beverly D Stakes, which will run Aug. 12 along with the grade 2 Secretariat Stakes.
Kentucky’s Churchill Downs has formally completed acquisition of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and six off-track betting parlors dotting the commonwealth.
