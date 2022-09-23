horse main story

The Warrenton Hunt hosts a hunter pace Oct. 16 at Clovercroft in Warrenton. Teams of two to four take to the simulated “hunting day” course in the timed event. Here, Anusha Gregory jumps a fence in the 2021 Warrenton event. 

 Betsy Burke Parker

Hunter pace series starts Sunday

The Virginia fall hunter pace series kicks off this weekend, with the Bull Run Hunt hosting at Highlands Farm in Rapidan on Sept. 25. Competition begins at 9 a.m. for teams of two to four in jumping and pleasure divisions. 

