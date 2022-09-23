Hunter pace series starts Sunday
The Virginia fall hunter pace series kicks off this weekend, with the Bull Run Hunt hosting at Highlands Farm in Rapidan on Sept. 25. Competition begins at 9 a.m. for teams of two to four in jumping and pleasure divisions.
Other series events are Oct. 2, hosted by the Keswick Hunt; Oct. 9, hosted by the Rappahannock Hunt; Oct. 16, hosted by the Warrenton Hunt; Oct. 23, hosted by the Old Dominion Hounds; Oct. 30, hosted by the Princess Anne Hunt; and Nov. 6, hosted by the Farmington Hunt.
Series awards are offered along with prizes from each host hunt.
Entry details and more information are at bullrunhuntclub.com.
ISO: The nation’s best foxhunting horse
The Masters of Foxhounds Association is hosting a season-long competition to determine the “best field hunter in America.” The MFHA Field Hunter Championship includes qualifying events in all 15 of the association’s districts.
Qualifiers meet in the finals May 27, 2023, at Morven Park in Leesburg during the Virginia Foxhound Club Show.
The West Virginia-Virginia District qualifier is being hosted by the Old Dominion Hounds on Nov. 13 at the club’s hunter trial field in Orlean. The Virginia District qualifier is being hosted by the Deep Run Hunt Club near Richmond.
Two divisions will be offered: jumping and non-jumping. Competition is open to juniors (all compete equally.) A Best Junior Award will be given at qualifiers and the finals.
Find the full schedule and entry qualifications at mfha.org.
ISO: The nation’s best foxhunting horse, part 2
The 2022 Theodora A. Randolph Field Hunter Championship – formerly called the North American Field Hunter Championship, will be held Oct. 3 to 8. This event features four days of hunting competition with the local Middleburg Hunt, Blue Ridge Hunt, Rappahannock Hunt and Piedmont Foxhounds.
Held in the memory of longtime Piedmont joint-master Theo Randolph, the event benefits INOVA Loudoun Hospital Foundation.
Mounted judges will ride with the competitors during the week to select finalists. The championship will be determined at Glenwood Park in Middleburg, Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 8, before the Virginia Fall Races.
Being “best” is lucrative: the championship offers $4,000 in prize money – $500 each to the champion and reserve champion rider, $2,000 to the hunt of the champion rider and $1,500 to the hunt of the reserve champion rider.
There’s a new award for the top-placing Thoroughbred in memory of Dr. Alexander Mackay-Smith.
Enter at vafallraces.com. Updated information will be placed on the TAR championship Facebook page.
Jumper Classic returns to Upperville
The sixth annual Piedmont Jumper Classic is Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at the Salem Farm showgrounds in Upperville. Find a class schedule at piedmontclassic.org.
Loudoun Hunt, Loudoun-Fairfax are rejoining
After splitting in the early 1990s, the Loudoun Hunt and Loudoun Hunt West are merging to form a single pack.
Loudoun West had joined the Fairfax Hunt in 2013, so the “new” entity will actually serve subscribers from three packs.
Loudoun Hunt was originally formed in 1894, one of America’s oldest foxhunt clubs.
Right now, both huntsmen, Ryan Johnsey and Neil Amatt will continue to hunt two distinct packs of hounds while the combined club masters merge the groups. Amatt will handle the horn beginning in formal season at the end of October.
Complete details are at foxhuntinglife.com.
