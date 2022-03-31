81st Piedmont point-to-point attracts tops in timber
Saturday’s Piedmont Foxhounds Point-to-Point brought out steeplechasing’s elite timber horses preparing for the $100,000 Maryland Hunt Cup April 30 and the $100,000 Virginia Gold Cup May 7. Hunt Cup nominee Mystic Strike (Teddy Davies up) won the open timber at the March 26 meet in Upperville. Winning trainer Todd McKenna also saddled Hard Strike (Elizabeth Scully) to win on the turf, just edging defending Hunt Cup titlist Vintage Vinnie (Davies.)
Orange County Hounds will host a hunter pace Saturday, April 2, at Harborvale Farm in Middleburg.
Steeplechase returns for the April 9 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point.
Complete results, more photos and entry information are at centralentryoffice.com.
TWA show in Warrenton April 23
TWA hosts a rated hunter show Saturday, April 23 at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds. A prize list and entry details are at twahorseshows.yolasite.com.
Henry, Dennis on view at Sporting Library
The National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg hosts a new exhibit, “Storied friends: Marguerite Henry and Wesley Dennis.” The show will be on view April 30 to Sept. 11.
The exhibition explores the literary partnership that brought to life Misty of Chincoteague, Sham, Cinnabar the One O’Clock Fox and others through the 15 children’s classics written by Henry, illustrated by Dennis.
Accompanying the exhibit will be the launch of the NSLM’s new book club which will have its first meeting in August to discuss Misty of Chincoteague. A special family weekend showing is slated May 22, with refreshments, story time and tours.
Log on for details: nationalsporting.org.
Fun show benefits Heels Down 4-H club
Pay It Forward Ranch in Bealeton hosts a fun show and games day June 4. Proceeds benefit the local Heels Down 4-H club. Details are at payitforwardranch.wixsite.com.
