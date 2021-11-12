Horse briefs

Olympic rider to teach jumping clinic
Doug Payne will conduct a two-part jumping clinic Nov. 20 to 21 in Hume. The highest-placed American event rider at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Payne will teach levels ranging from intro to preliminary. He’ll work on show jumping exercises on Saturday and cross-country skills on Sunday. An indoor arena is available for one or both days if the weather requires it.
The event benefits the Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club.
Email lcoeventing@gmail.com to sign up.
Virginia horse tests positive for EIA
The Virginia state vet’s office confirmed a positive case of Equine Infectious Anemia in a quarter horse at a private farm in Carroll County, the first confirmed case of EIA in Virginia in several years.
A Coggins test was performed on the horse by an accredited veterinarian during routine regulatory testing at an auction.
As a result of the positive test, the horse has been euthanized.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the origin of the horse’s infection.
EIA is a viral disease of horses that is spread through biting insects. Horses that become infected may show signs of fever, anemia, depression and weakness. Once infected, the horse becomes a lifelong carrier, putting other horses at risk.
The so-called Coggins test detects antibodies in the blood. All horses are required to have an annual “negative Coggins” in Virginia if they are sold, cross state lines or live with other owners’ horses such as at a boarding facility.
More information is at equinediseasecc.org.
Blue Ridge wins hound performance trial
The Blue Ridge Hunt placed first in a Masters of Foxhounds performance trial over the weekend. Middleburg Hunt was second, Bull Run Hunt third.
Middleburg Rosie was judged overall trial champion, getting the nod over Blue Ridge Newtown and Deep Run Whisper. Complete results are available at mfha.org.
Harness meet: A runaway winner this season
Shenandoah Downs completed its sixth annual pari-mutuel meet in Woodstock last weekend with record purse distribution over 127 races contested over the 10-day season.
Hall of Fame trainer Bill Popfinger competed here for the second straight year.
A total of $1,526,557 in overall purse monies was doled out over the five-week campaign, including eight Virginia Breeder’s Stakes worth was a combined $684,225.
The fastest pace mile of the meet belonged to Danilo Premovic’s Shane Adam who scored a 1:53 1/5 winning effort on Sept. 18. The 9-year-old Western Hanover gelding is trained by Jennifer Sansone and was driven by Fern Paquet Jr., the meet’s leading reinsman.
Megan Roberts and Graham Grace Stables’ Judge Bob triggered a 1:56 1/5 trotting mile — the meet’s fastest — on Sept. 25. Gee Whiz George has the Shenandoah trot mark of 1:55 1/5 which was set in 2019.
There was a three-way tie for top trainer honors with Whitaker, Stacey McLenghan and Marna Shehan with 10 wins each. Gerry Longo and John Wagner were next with nine each. Wagner led all trainers in purse money earned with $352,817, Shehan second with $158,095.
The battle for top driver title was just as keen. Fern Paquet Jr. successfully defended his 2020 championship, reaching the winner’s circle 18 times.
The 2022 Shenandoah Downs season increases from five weeks to eight. Details are atcshenandoahdowns.com.
Save the date for Dog Daze
The inaugural Dog Daze “celebration of working dogs” will be held at Glenwood Park in Middleburg on May 28, 2022.
Exhibitions will include K-9 demonstrations, retrievers, races, a hound parade and more.
Volunteer opportunities are available. Email office@mfha.com to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.