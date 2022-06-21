Twilight Polo ushers in the summer season
The field and arena polo seasons are in full swing in the Piedmont, with regular weekly games and national tournaments planned around the region.
Morven Park in Leesburg hosts games on Saturdays in July and August. Find tickets at morvenpark.org.
Virginia United Polo offers league play and tournaments out of Beverly Farm near Middleburg. Destination Polo and Willow Run Polo offer lessons and games near Marshall.
Great Meadow Twilight Polo has Saturday night games “under the lights” in the Great Meadow arena through September, with games at the club’s Middleburg location and field games most weekends. Find more at greatmeadowpoloclub.com.
More Upperville awards
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin presented the first Spirit of the Horse Award to Punkin Lee. Lee has served on the Upperville Colt and Horse Show board for 25 years. She also owns and operates Journeyment Saddlers in Middleburg.
UCHS president Joe Fargis presented the President’s Award to Tommy Lee and Diane Jones in recognition of their invaluable commitment and loyalty to the competition.
Joe Fargis, an Olympic gold medalist in show jumping, received the Randolph trophy, given by the Bonnie family for his contributions to the Upperville community.
Junior-run Warrenton Pony Show returns to town next week
The nation’s only rated horse show organized and operated by a junior committee, the Warrenton Pony Show runs June 29 to July 3 at the historic Warrenton Horse Show arena on Shirley Avenue. Classes begin at 8 a.m. each day, with the featured $2,500 Country Chevrolet pony hunter derby scheduled Saturday afternoon.
Find details on the show’s Facebook page.
Remington’s O’Keefe recognized by Maryland racing group
The Maryland Steeplechase Association has given steeplechase announcer Will O’Keefe a special award “for his invaluable contributions to the steeplechase community.”
The award reads: “The Good Will Award honors the Remington resident and longtime ‘voice of Virginia steeplechasing’ for creating the Central Entry Office website and database. O’Keefe created CEO more than 30 years ago to keep records of point-to-point form.
Free grooms’ training courses at Colonial Downs
The Virginia Horse Benevolent and Protection Association will sponsor two grooms’ training sessions at Colonial Downs Racetrack this summer.
A hotwalker training program is a three-day course for those with little or no experience handling horses. It prepares new workers for entry level jobs in racing, such as a hotwalker or groom. Training is July 6 to 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A hotwalker generally works 6 to 10 a.m., making it an ideal job for students.
The Groom Elite program, taught in both English and Spanish, teaches more specific grooms’ skills. Classes are Thursdays and Fridays starting July 21.
Sign up at colonialdowns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.